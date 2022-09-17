Watch Now: Prep Football: Tetrault sets new 8-man state receptions record as McDonell blanks Bruce

The McDonell football team had a lot to like on Saturday.

Dale Tetrault set a new state record for most career 8-man receptions, freshman running back Dawson Moulton ran for three touchdowns and the Macks defense pitched a shutout in a 42-0 victory over Bruce to start Central Wisconsin West Conference play at Dorais Field.

Tetrault caught eight passes for 61 yards and a score for the Macks (2-2, 1-0). The senior's 6-yard touchdown reception with nine minutes and 17 seconds left in the second quarter pulled him even for the receptions mark and put the Macks in front 27-0. Later in the second quarter Tetrault caught a 7-yard pass to start McDonell's final drive of the half to move him in front of Gibralter's Alex Laughlin for most 8-man receptions in state history. Laughlin caught 150 passes from 2017-20.

“Words can’t even describe how I feel right now," Tetrault said. "I knew coming in it was probably going to happen and at home on homecoming in front of all our fans it just means the world to me.”

The offense was humming in the air and on the ground in Saturday's win for the Macks. Moulton ran for 163 yards on 22 carries and three first-half scores as the Macks jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead over the Red Raiders (1-3, 0-1). The freshman has taken on more responsibility in the run game in recent weeks as senior Evan Eckes works through an injury and McDonell coach Mark Maloney said the freshman had an 'awesome' game after rushing for 148 yards and a score against Owen-Withee on Sept. 9.

“That’s the way Dawson can run the ball," Maloney said. "If he utilizes his speed he’s a dangerous runner.”

McDonell ran for a season-high 316 yards and 10 different players ran the ball behind a strong effort up front.

“It feels really good when we know we can run it," McDonell senior offensive lineman Malaki Suckerman said. "I love running the ball. I love blocking for running the ball and we’re able to throw it deep to Dale or David (Anderson). It’s real nice to be a dual-threat offense.”

Moulton punctuated the team's first three drives with rushing scores of seven, six and 10 yards to put the Macks up 21-0 after one. Tetrault touchdown capped the team's next drive and after the defense forced a safety to get the ball back Daniel Fritz powered his way in from eight yards out to help the Macks take a big lead into the locker room.

Tetrault took a reverse 40 yards for a score to end the first drive of the second half and defensively the Macks limited the Red Raiders to 96 yards rushing and 146 yards in total.

“They did a nice job, even when we put those young kids in there in the fourth quarter they did their best defense out there and kept them off the board too," Maloney said of the defense.

The Macks had lost their last two games to Thorp and Owen-Withee. Maloney liked the way his defenses played against those still-unbeaten foes even as it gave up a combined 94 points.

“We’ve been emphasizing defense all week and coming off those two games against Thorp and Owen-Withee where our defense really played tough defense, we knew coming into this game if we could shut down their running game we’ll be just fine," Maloney said.

Grant Smiskey completed 9 of 12 passes for 97 yards and a score. A 38-yard pass to Andersen on the opening drive helped set up Moulton's first score.

Tetrault entered this season with 118 career receptions, 32 behind Laughlin's mark. A 15-reception effort against Owen-Withee helped move the senior in position to reach or eclipse the record on Saturday. His eight catches now have him with 153 for his career with the rest of his senior season to try to put distance on the possible competition.

“These four years have been some of the greatest years of my life and I know this team can do anything when we’re all in it together and I know we’re in it together," Tetrault said.

Bruce played a cornerback near Tetrault at the line of scrimmage and a safety over the top in an attempt to take away deep passes. So on Saturday much of his work came on shorter routes.

“He’s an athletic kid. I had him in middle school and he came out as a freshman and was a starting receiver out there," Maloney said of Tetrault. "So he’s got four years of playing football as a receiver. The teams respect him out there. They doubled him up all day long and David Andersen on the other side man, he’s a threat too and that opens the game up for Dawson to run the football.”

McDonell joins Lake Holcombe and Prairie Farm as winners in the opening week of the CWWC season. Maloney and the team said the Macks would enjoy the homecoming win for the rest of the day, but were ready to turn the page to next Friday's matchup in Cornell. The Macks entered the season with one of the most experienced teams in the conference and want to be in the league title fight.

That means coming out ready to go each week for the rest of the regular season.

“We just (need to) keep on working hard in practice," Suckerman said. "We’ll celebrate this one but we’re onto the next week versus Cornell. We’re going to keep on working until we get that conference championship.”