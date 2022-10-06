Watch Now: Prep Football: Young Stanley-Boyd squad experiencing growth, growing pains amid tough Cloverbelt schedule

EAU CLAIRE — The Stanley-Boyd football team entered the season with a glaring lack of experience among its position players.

But as the Orioles often do, the team is giving many different players a chance to step up into a bigger role.

Some of those players flashed big play ability on Thursday, as they have a times throughout the year, in a tough 56-23 defeat to state-ranked Eau Claire Regis at Carson Park.

The Ramblers (8-0, 6-0) jumped out to a 43-0 halftime lead as three touchdowns from Zander Rockow in the first quarter gave way to two scores Carson Tait and another by Evrett Tait in the second quarter. Jack Weisenberger added a scoring reception in the third quarter and Josh Brickner caught a scoring pass for the Ramblers while the Orioles scored all three of their touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

“Hats off to Regis, they’re a great football team and they’re a lot better than we are right now," Koenig said. "We need to get a lot better and that’s why throughout the season it’s been different guys every week because everyone has taken their own turn including coaches making mistakes and it’s not like we’re pulling guys and punishing them.

"We’re just trying to correct things and we have new people stepping up in practice and showing us what they can do and it’s we talk about stacking some good practices and some good games on top of each other."

Landon Karlen, Blake Paul and Troy Trevino all found the end zone in the fourth quarter for the Orioles (2-5, 2-4).

Karlen entered Thursday's game with a team-high six total touchdowns and added to it on the first play of the fourth quarter when he plowed his way into the end zone from two yards out to get the Orioles on the board. Paul had a team-high 282 rushing yards coming into the game and scored later in the quarter on a 7-yard run. Trevino scooped up a Regis fumble on the second play of the next drive and raced 37 yards into the end zone for the defensive score as the Orioles became the first team to score more than 14 points against the Ramblers this season.

The Stanley-Boyd roster is made up primarily of underclassmen. This year's senior class features just six members, but key players with quarterback Logan Burzynski, kicker Simon Polman and offensive linemen Ben Millen, Aiden Mahr, Zach Ciszak and Grant Hatfield. Throughout the years the Orioles program has also been one of depth and the Koenig said the squad has tried a number of lineup combinations to give players a shot.

“It’s obviously growing pains and not to make excuses but we’ve played a lot of guys and we’ve done that intentionally," Koenig said. "We want guys to have opportunities and get experience playing."

Paul led the Orioles with 32 rushing yards on 12 carries with Karlen and Burzynski adding 28 and 26 yards, respectively. Karlen also caught five passes for 46 yards and junior JJ Heller caught two passes for 60 yards including a 47-yarder in the fourth quarter.

But like every other team so far, the Orioles had no answer for the powerhouse Ramblers. Special teams set the tone for Eau Claire Regis as the Ramblers blocked two punts and Rockow returned a missed field goal attempt 93 yards for a touchdown.

“The field goal return and the blocked punts really widened the scoring gap. I’m just really proud of our kids," Eau Claire Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "I thought they fought through a lot of adversity and resilience this week. The kids hung together. We had some injuries and some other stuff that we dealt with but our kids were focused and remained present in the moment and played really well.”

Eau Claire Regis clinched at least a share of the Cloverbelt Conference title with the win and can win the crown outright if Durand-Arkansaw and Mondovi both lose Friday night or with win over Neillsville/Granton next Thursday. Regis was the top-ranked team in the latest WisSports.net Division 7 state coaches poll and was led on the ground by Carson Tait with 52 of his team's 164 rushing yards. Quarterback Owen Weisenberger connected on a 50-yard touchdown pass to Carson Tait in the second quarter on the lone pass of the first half for the Ramblers. Quarterback Kendon Krogman was 4-for-6 for 123 yards and two scores in the second half through the air for Regis.

Friday's loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Orioles after wins over Osseo-Fairchild and Neillsville/Granton in prior weeks. Stanley-Boyd split nonconference games with a loss to Cadott and overtime win at Marathon before falling in its first three Cloverbelt games of the season before the win streak.

“They’re getting better. I’m proud of them and I love them and we’re making a lot of growth," Koenig said. "Unfortunately it hasn’t shown up on the scoreboard.”

The Orioles close the regular season next Friday at Oriole Park against Elk Mound. A playoff berth is still possible for Stanley-Boyd, who would need to defeat the Mounders and hope to be selected as one of the final teams in.

“We just hope to play another couple games," Koenig said "I know there’s a rumor we could make the playoffs if we win next week but we always want to keep playing as much as we can. They’re a fun group to work with and we just want to play as long as we can. Hopefully we can play well next week and whatever happens happens and we’ll take it from there.”