No basketball team is ever happy after losing a game.

But the Chi-Hi girls basketball team saw things to build on Thursday in a 73-56 defeat to defending Wisconsin Valley Conference champion Wausau West to open the season at Chi-Hi.

The senior combination of Brooklyn Sandvig and Ava Reuter combined for 37 points as the Cardinals (0-1) started slow, but eventually came to life.

“I’ll take that for our first game this year," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. "That is a very good team. Wausau West, they return all their best players and they are likely going to be in contention for the (Wisconsin) Valley Conference championship this year. I think that’s a good measuring tool for us."

The Warriors (1-0) jumped out to an 18-3 lead less than seven minutes into the game thanks in large part to a tenacious full court pressure defense and success on second chance opportunities. Sandvig picked up two early fouls and went to the bench, keeping a key ball handler out of the lineup against Wausau West's pressure.

But following a 3-pointer from Riley Terhark, the Cardinals started to settle in.

“If you take away the first five minutes…I think we did a lot of good things," Bestul said. "We just had to settle down.”

The 56 points scored by the Cardinals marked just the second time since the start of last season Chi-Hi scored at least that many points. The only other time was in Chi-Hi's lone victory of 2021-22, a 57-42 win over New Richmond on Feb. 10. Offense was an issue a season ago as the team averaged less than 38 points per game. But in Thursday's opener a more experience Cardinal squad looked more confident with the ball and also found success from long range with seven 3-pointers — more made triples than in any game a season ago.

“They’re still feeling each other out," Bestul said of the offense. "We’ve got some new kids out there, we’ve got some freshmen and sophomores in the lineup that are really going to help us and I think they’re still figuring out how to play with each other.”

Sandvig had three of the team's triples while sophomore Sarah Chaffee had two and Terhark and Reuter each hit one.

In addition to her work scoring, Reuter and teammate Camryn Fjelstad each earned praise from Bestul for their work on the boards as they battled with Wausau West 6-footers Kelly Kray and Harper Mead on the glass.

Kenzie Deaton led all scorers with 21 points, followed by 17 from the Division II Grand Valley State University commit Kray and 13 from Lexie White.

Chi-Hi won just one game in each of the past two seasons. The Cardinals play a road-heavy start to their season with six of the first nine games of the season away from home — six of eight after tonight's opener.

The Cardinals will play at D.C. Everest next Tuesday before opening Big Rivers play in Hudson on Nov. 29. Chi-Hi has just two more home games before the holiday break against Rice Lake on Dec. 2 and Menomonie on Dec. 13.

Thursday's opener wasn't a victory, but for a team that has struggled in recent years it was a gritty effort against a challenging foe.

“This was a good measuring tool," Bestul said of the game. "I think Tuesday will be a really good test coming off of this to see if we can improve in practice (Friday) and then Monday. If we can fix a few things – especially against the press, especially cut down on the turnovers. That was our issue at the beginning and work on our defensive rebounding, if we can clean that stuff up I think the rest will come along.”

“I’m not OK with the loss but I’m OK with the fight and the good things that we did in this game," Bestul also said.