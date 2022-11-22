BLOOMER — Tuesday was a tale of two halves for both the Bloomer and Colfax girls basketball teams.

The Blackhawks roared out to a 20-15 halftime lead before the Vikings flipped the script after the break to earn a 46-36 nonconference victory.

Both teams are fielding younger lineups this season and for periods of time showed their strength while other times showing where they still need to grow.

Brooklyn Sarauer scored six points to lead Bloomer (0-2) as nine different Blackhawks scored in the game. It was Sarauer's 3-pointer which started the scoring in the second half and pushed the Bloomer lead to 23-15. But the Vikings (1-1) answered with a 9-0 run as Jeanette Hydukovich scored four points, Jada Anderson drilled a triple and McKenna Shipman began the run with two of her game-high 20 points.

Two 3-pointers from Kaysen Goodell helped the Vikings push the lead to 32-26 and later led by as many as 11 following a free throw from Shipman with 2:09 to go.

Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer said she wasn't impressed with the energy and effort her team showed in the first half.

“I challenged them to respond in the second half and I thought they met that challenge and they were a different team in the second half," Sarauer said.

Bloomer controlled the boards in the game, especially in the first half before the Vikings were able to find more success scoring closer to the rim as they made their run to the victory. The Blackhawks have five stretches of at least three defensive stops in the first half — a feat Bloomer calls a 'turkey' — but none in the second half.

“I think that was a big difference that we just gave up too many easy buckets in the second half and they just played a little tight," Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel said. "First half I think we just came out relaxed and said let’s play and second half I think we played a little bit not to lose instead of letting it flow a little bit.”

Shipman scored 10 points in each half while Hydukovich added eight points in the second half as a part of the run. Colfax has won at least a share of the last four Dunn-St. Croix Conference championships and gave eventual Division 4 state qualifier Neillsville all it could handle in a 39-36 defeat in last year's regional final. But outside of Shipman — an All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first team selection in 2021-22 — the Vikings have a roster full of new players this season.

“Besides (Ma)Kenna (Shipman) we don’t have a lot of kids with a ton of varsity experience," Sarauer said. "Jeanette (Hydukovich), Molly (Heidorn) and Aysley (Olson) all saw minutes last year but nowhere near the minutes they’re seeing this year. We’re just trying to figure that out and we’ve got a couple kids that have never seen the varsity floor before. They’re six and seven off the bench so they just need to learn the pace of the game and it’s going to be adjustment period, I know that.”

Colfax opened the season with a 60-30 defeat against Big Rivers Conference foe Hudson on Nov. 15. After a nonconference game at Clear Lake on Monday, the Vikings open Dunn-St. Croix play at Mondovi on Thursday, Dec. 1 before hosting Baldwin-Woodville on Saturday, Dec. 3.

“That’s why we play the tough competition that we play," Sarauer said. "They can see what it’s like to play good teams. That’s how you get better. You challenge them and show if you can hang with these guys you’re going to be fine.”

Nora Jensen and Kaitlyn Bohl each scored five points for the Blackhawks while Katlyn Jones, CC Seibel and Brooke Petska each had four points.

Bloomer started the season with a 52-36 loss to Barron on Nov. 17 and coach Seibel said her team looks much improved from the first game to the second. The Blackhawks are off until starting Western Cloverbelt Conference play at home against Thorp on Friday, Dec. 2.

“(We’re) just going to keep working every day to get better and I feel like if we keep doing that we are competing with some of those teams in February," coach Seibel said.