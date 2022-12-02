STANLEY — The McDonell girls basketball team must feel a little bit snakebit to start the season.

Already down two players entering Friday, the Macks lost all-state guard Emily Cooper to injury in the second half of a 60-30 victory over Stanley-Boyd to open Western Cloverbelt play.

Cooper left the game after a collision on a foul and did not return. The Macks returned three players with significant experience from last year's Division 5 state tournament qualifier with senior Marley Hughes and juniors Aubrey Dorn and Cooper. Dorn and senior Emily Thaler are currently out of the lineup with injury and Cooper is the latest Mack to get banged up just four games into the season.

“Hopefully we can survive this because we’re going through a brutal patch in our schedule," McDonell coach Don Cooper said.

On the court the Macks (2-2, 1-0) jumped out to a quick 22-2 lead a little more than 10 minutes into the game. McDonell found success with its pressure defense as well as its fast-moving offense for quick buckets to grab a lead it wouldn't come close to relinquishing.

Hughes and Sohpie Schmidgall each scored 14 points while Cooper had nine before exiting the game. With so many new faces in the lineup that is now hit by injuries, coach Cooper is proud of the way his newer players have worked in the early portion of the season.

“Usually I’m counting on my depth," coach Cooper said. "It’s a next man up mentality and I’m telling you these girls have been practicing hard. Our defense has been outstanding.”

The Macks held the Orioles (0-2, 0-1) to two shots made from the field in the first 13 minutes before a 3-pointer from Tina Benson provided a spark for Stanley-Boyd. The Orioles cut a 29-5 the gap to 31-16 by halftime and stayed around that area until a late charge from the Macks in the second half.

“We just got to learn to get intense and get ready right from the get go instead of watching and observing," Stanley-Boyd coach Alison Becker said. "Just take charge of things and be the predator and not the prey.”

Lauren Potaczek led Stanley-Boyd with 12 points while Benson and Emme Felmlee had six points apiece. The combination of Potaczek and Felmlee had success close to the basket not just with scoring but with strong nights rebounding. Becker said her team has been under the weather, missing one starter and had others including Division II Flagler College recruit Teagen Becker at less than 100 percent. Illness combined with tough defense from McDonell's Kali Goulet made for a tough night for Becker as she was limited to three points.

Stanley-Boyd plays the next six games away from home, starting Saturday with a game against Glenwood City in Colfax as a part of the Western Wisconsin Girls Basketball Classic. Next week the Orioles jump back into Western Cloverbelt play at Cadott on Tuesday and Thorp on Friday.

McDonell started the season with a 59-37 win at Marshfield Columbus on Nov. 17 before falling to Hudson and Wausau Newman at the Wausau East Tournament after Thanksgiving. The Macks play at Thorp on Tuesday before hosting Fall Creek on Friday.

“I’m very proud of them," coach Cooper said. "I’m very proud of how hard they work. We’ve got battles ahead and hopefully we can stay healthy.”