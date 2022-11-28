THORP — The late Amanda Geissler was fond of the phrase 'make it happen'.

The Thorp girls basketball team did just that on Monday evening, overcoming a 2-point halftime deficit to beat Colby 66-55 on the night the program retired Geissler's No. 10.

Elizabeth Frankewicz had a game-high 22 points for the Cardinals (1-1) including four 3-pointers as Thorp outscored the Hornets by a 42-29 margin after the break.

“The first half was a little slow. Its new jitters," Thorp coach Dennis Aken said. "We’re a new team. It’s a whole new program. We’re saying its shock and awe. We’re running the floor. 'Fast and furious', that’s our motto and Colby had a great defense. They’re tough and I watched a lot of game film and we put it together in the second half.”

Geissler was honored during a ceremony at halftime with her family, friends and former teammates among those paying tribute. Geissler wore No. 10 while playing for the Cardinals from 1999-2002 and averaged 9.8 points per game as a senior, reached 1,000 points for her career and set the program record for single season assists in helping Thorp reach state for the first time in 2002. An All-Eastern Cloverbelt first team selection and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 All-Star Game selection, Geissler went on to play in college at UW-Stout and after her playing career was over dedicated her life to philanthropy around the world. She passed away in an airplane accident on Dec. 31, 2017 and ever since her family and friends have kept Amanda's philanthropic flame burning by establishing the Amanda Geissler Foundation, an organization that helps provide education opportunities for women and children locally and around the world.

Thorp assistant coach Rachel Mohr was a teammate of Geissler's, a longtime friend and spoke during the ceremony.

“Passionate, humble," Mohr said of Geissler. "She was all of it put together in one. You can’t find a person like that very often and it’s like even in high school she was that same person. Just helping anybody.”

The Cardinals came out in the second half with an effort that would make Geissler proud. The last of Frankewicz's 3-pointers came with 3:54 to go, pushing the Thorp lead to 54-49. Later a basket from Shaina Zarza and two free throws from Larissa Raether extended the lead to eight and the Cardinals were able to keep the Hornets from mounting a rally en route to their first victory. Thorp opened the season with a 68-54 loss to Augusta on Nov. 15 but Aken said the team has picked up its new strategy quickly, has been working hard and gelling well early on.

Thorp was victorious despite committing 28 total turnovers in the game but made 18 of 29 shots from the free throw line, compared to a 14-for-34 effort by Colby. Raether finished in double figures with nine of her 11 points in the second half. Erica Jo Hallin added nine points of her own as she and Raether were effective around the basket. Ava Teclaw and Shaylie Zarza scored eight points in the win.

“This is special. It’s a special night with Amanda Geissler’s number being retired, it doesn’t get any better than this," Aken said. "They came out the second half we were down by two and we won by 11. There’s nothing else to say really. These girls are awesome. They all have great attitudes and they bought right in to what I’m trying to tell them and we’ve got to work on our boxing out. I think everyone in the gym knows that. But if we start boxing out, there’s nothing we can’t do.”

Kylie Orth led Colby with 12 points.

It was Geissler's father Jeff — the longtime Thorp coach who led the Cardinals to three state tournament appearances including a Division 3 state runner-up in 2003 — that convinced Mohr to get into coaching when she joined Jeff as a middle school coach.

During Mohr's halftime speech she spoke of Amanda's kindness and how she wanted everyone to be the best version of themselves.

The Cardinals followed that lead in the second half.

“I was sitting on the bench and I had tears," Mohr said. "It was meant to be. She was watching over us.”