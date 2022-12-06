CADOTT — The Cadott girls basketball team has picked up where it left off last season.

The Hornets improved to 6-0 on Tuesday with a 68-26 victory over Stanley-Boyd.

Lauryn Goettl led all scorers with 20 points and was joined in double figures by 13 points for Emma Kowalczyk and 12 points for Elly Eiler as the Hornets raced out to a 44-16 halftime lead. Cadott (6-0, 2-0) started the game with the first eight points and 21 of the first 26 in grabbing a lead they wouldn't give up. The Hornets had a breakthrough campaign a season ago in winning 19 games — the most for the program since at least the mid 1980s.

The team returns the vast majority of its roster this season and has shown signs of improving on what the team did well a season ago.

“The things that we did well last year, we’re even a little bit better at it," Cadott coach Dave Hazuga said. "We’re a little better at controlling the pace. So really we’re not doing a whole lot different. These girls they’re smart and they’re seasoned. The same team as last year, a lot of seniors. So their ability to grow and expand from last year is actually better than I thought it would be.”

The Hornets were able to get out and run on offense in transition and defensively use a few different zone looks to take advantage of their length and athleticism to make life tough for the Orioles (1-3, 0-2).

“They’re really long and lanky. They’re a good team," Stanley-Boyd coach Alison Becker said of Cadott. "I think they have a really good shot at being at the top of the conference.”

Goettl has scored at least 19 points in each of the team's first six games and is averaging more than 22 points per game while Eiler had four games with at least 20 points so far. Cadott is off to a 6-0 start for the first time in the 21st century and already has a pair of Western Cloverbelt wins in the bank after routing Eau Claire Regis 90-51 last Friday.

One new wrinkle for the Hornets so far has been the team's ability to generate more offense in the post. Senior Eva Enestvedt scored eight points and junior Brady Burish added four points while the Hornets were also able to get Goettl, Eiler and Co. more looks closer to the basket for easier buckets.

“I think our physical ability to play tough comes from their confidence level to want to win but to also know you can," Hazuga said. "You know you can lose too but these girls have a very high confidence level in a good way and when you have a high confidence level you’re not afraid to mix it up.”

Cadott earned the sizable win despite making just three 3-pointers in the contest. The Hornets hit a season-high 14 against the Ramblers and added nine in Monday's 77-27 victory over Cornell. Hazuga said his team wants to get as many shots up as possible and while the long-range attack wasn't firing on all cylinders on Tuesday the team has the ability to pile up points quickly from beyond the arc.

“We’ve done this long enough now that they know it really doesn’t matter if they miss because you don’t know when you’re going to miss, you just shoot it," Hazuga said. "So getting a couple of the girls to get comfortable with that took a little bit but it’s OK to miss. So we play what’s available.”

Emme Felmlee scored a team-high 11 points for the Orioles, who have faced expected conference heavyweights McDonell and Cadott to start the league season. In contrast to a veteran Hornets team returning most of its lineup, the Orioles brought back little starting experience from a season ago. Stanley-Boyd routed Glenwood City 60-30 for its first win of the season on Saturday as Tina Benson led the team with 20 points. Becker said her team has shown signs of growth early in the season and has been able to work for open shots that haven't fallen yet. Stanley-Boyd plays at Thorp on Friday before traveling to Bloomer on Thursday, Dec. 15.

“By the time the season’s done they’ll be finishing it every time so we’re slowly learning and seeing those patterns and those openings and hopefully we’ll get a little bit more grittier and intense and ready to go from the get go and just get better," Becker said.

Cadott exits the second night of the Western Cloverbelt schedule tied with McDonell and Fall Creek atop the standings with two victories. The Macks and Crickets will square off Friday at McDonell while Cadott hits the road to face defending conference champion Osseo-Fairchild.

“This is a group that is the definition and the epitome of a group that adds something every year as individuals. They just get a little bit better," Hazuga said. "A couple of these girls have been playing varsity since they were freshmen and now they’re seniors and Emma Kowalczyk played a lot as a sophomore and now she’s even better as a junior. They kind of have no fear and that’s probably why I think we’re fun to watch and even if we lose people should come and watch us because we’re fun.”