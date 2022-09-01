Watch Now: Prep Volleyball: Chi-Hi tops five-time defending Big Rivers champion River Falls in early-season showdown

The River Falls volleyball team has had Chi-Hi's number over the last several years.

Until Thursday.

The Cardinals won the first two sets and pulled away in the fourth to grab a victory over the Wildcats on Thursday evening at Chi-Hi (25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21), snapping River Falls' 40-game conference win streak.

Paige Steinmetz had a team-high 18 kills for the Cardinals while Sami Perlberg and Maddie Hunt added 10 apiece and Sophie Robinson had eight in a balanced effort at the net. Chi-Hi trailed 12-10 in the third set but took the lead for good coming out of a timeout with the set tied at 15. Chi-Hi pushed the advantage to as many as five points at 21-16 following an ace from Steinmetz and kill from Perlberg. River Falls cut the gap to 21-19 before a kill from Maddie Hunt ended the push. The Wildcats later closed to 23-21, but a net serve gave the ball back to the Cardinals for match point and River Falls ultimately had a kill attempt go long to clinch the win.

“Incredible match, just an incredible match on both sides," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said. "It was really fun and we worked hard. We lost at the (Menomonie) Sprawl to them (last Saturday). It was a close match but we didn’t feel like we played to our best the whole entire time and we worked hard Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and then the results paid off.”

Chi-Hi overcame a slow start in the first set, trailing by as many as six at 9-15 before starting a rally that ended with the final eight points of win set one. Chi-Hi carried the momentum over to set two by winning the first five points and taking an 18-6 lead. The Wildcats clawed back into the game, getting within five at 24-19 before the Cardinals closed out set two for a 2-0 lead. A back-and-forth third set early gave way to the Wildcats winning six of the final nine points to stay in the match.

Maddy Bauer had 39 assists to move the Chi-Hi offense and Perlberg led the team with 29 digs. Robinson (21 digs), Mykle Buhrow (20), Steinmetz (12) and Bauer (10) digs also anchored the defense with Hunt added three solo blocks at the net including one early in the final surge of the fourth-set victory.

“We have a solid team top to bottom and not only the six, seven or eight you see on the floor but our other players who are challenging us in practice every day," Heidtke said. "It really takes all 11 players that we have to make us great and I love the fact that they take turns. That makes it so hard to defend when we’ve got so many hitters that can really take control.”

The first meeting between the teams was last Saturday in the championship game of the Menomonie Sprawl in Menomonie. The Wildcats prevailed in a three-set thriller to win the tournament for a fifth year in a row. Chi-Hi led 8-2 in the third set of the Saturday meeting before the Wildcats mounted their rally. Bauer watched the final few points of the final set on Saturday from the sidelines with a bloody nose and said the team's focus on bringing its energy up has been a key early this season.

“We’ve been focusing on that a lot," Bauer said. "We’ve been changing our practices so that we celebrate more in practice so it correlates over to games and you saw a lot of shoving and screaming. That’s how we get jacked up and that’s how we play our best. We’ve been working really hard.”

River Falls was ranked 10th in the first Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association's Division 1 state poll of the season while the Cardinals were an honorable mention.

River Falls has dominated competition with the Cardinals in recent years. The Wildcats won both meetings in 2020 and all three in 2021 on their way to the Division 1 state tournament. But the Cards have closed the gap in more recent meetings, taking last year's sectional championship match to a fifth set and last weekend's first matchup of the season to the deciding third set. Since the start of the 2020 season, the Wildcats are the only team to defeat Chi-Hi.

“This year I think we have our head more in it," Perlberg said of this year's team. "We’re more determined.”

River Falls has won the last five Big Rivers championships and was unbeaten in league play in 2020 when a conference champion wasn't crowned as the full league wasn't playing a fall schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. River Falls' league win streak dated back to late in the 2015 season, when Chi-Hi beat them in straight sets on Sept. 24, 2015.

The Wildcats' big for a sixth straight league title will now require some help with the Cardinals grabbing an early leg up. Thursday's win was a milestone one for the ascending Chi-Hi program, but Heidtke and the team know they cannot dwell on it with larger goals in mind in the coming weeks and months. Chi-Hi returns to action next Thursday in Hudson.

“We talked in the locker room about it’s our train, but it’s only one stop and we’re going to play as hard as we can but we’ve got a lot of other stops and a lot of other goals to hit," Heidtke said. "We’re going to use it as fuel to keep going and keep learning.”