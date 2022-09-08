Watch Now: Prep Volleyball: Cornell's bid for East Lakeland three-peat off to strong start after sweep of New Auburn

NEW AUBURN — The Cornell volleyball team's bid for a three-peat in the East Lakeland Conference is off to a strong start as the Chiefs swept New Auburn (25-13, 25-18, 25-21) to improve to 4-0 on the young season.

Brooke Sime led the Chiefs (4-0, 4-0) with nine kills while Michayla Turchen had eight and Makya Hetherington added six to go with 15 assists and seven digs in the victory.

The Chiefs swept the three sets, but the Trojans (4-3, 2-2) provided a tougher test as the night went on. New Auburn led 21-20 in the third set before the Chiefs closed strong with three kills by Brooke Anderson and one from Hetherington before an ace ended the match.

“I think that’s been the strong point for us this season," Cornell coach Amy Lorenzen said of her team's composure facing a late deficit. "My team this year is basically a building year upon what we had last year. I lost two key players last year, two seniors. But I’ve had two easily step in and fill those roles and then the rest of them have been playing together for a long time.”

Cornell started the first set strong by scoring the first seven points before the Trojans started to find their footing.

“They’re definitely improved and I think that as the season rolls on that slow start will hopefully start to fade away," New Auburn coach Louise Cody said of her team. "They’re a solid group.”

The Chiefs also played strong to start set two with the Trojans closing within one at 14-13 before the Chiefs methodically pulled away.

New Auburn began the third set well, as kills from Morgan Berg and Jaidyn Simmons helped the Trojans take a 6-3 advantage. The junior Berg was a force in the middle for the Trojans and has seen her play improve significantly since moving from the outside at the start of the season.

“She is hitting phenomenally this year," Cody said of Berg. "It’s night and day from last year.”

New Auburn returns its entire team from a season ago and has shown improvement early on as it looks to keep moving up the East Lakeland ladder. The Trojans play in an invite at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Saturday before hosting Flambeau on Monday.

“There was definitely some long volleys that were very competitive and both sides have very strong hitters and servers," Cody said of the match.

Cornell has dominated East Lakeland play over the last few years. Two years ago the Chiefs won the program's first conference title since 1980 and followed it up by doing it again last season. Anderson and Schroeder had nine digs apiece and Schroeder also had 16 assists to lead a balanced Chiefs lineup. Cornell is aiming for a three-peat, but knows that won't come easy. The Chiefs had to work for the win Thursday night an earlier this year had a tough matchup against Flambeau.

“They definitely right now are hungry for the goal of a three-time conference championship and that’s where they’ve set their expectations at and that’s what they’re driving for and working hard in practice for," Lorenzen said of the team.

Despite the team's recent success, the Chiefs are still relatively young with just three seniors — Ava Larson, Izzy Hickethier and Michayla Turchen — to go with a larger junior class and sophomore group. The Chiefs reached the Division 4 regional finals in 2020 and fell to Turtle Lake in the regional semifinals a season ago. A third straight league championship is firmly on the mind of the Chieftains. But the team also wants to have more success in out-of-conference action too. Cornell will also be in Chetek on Saturday before playing at Lake Holcombe on Tuesday and traveling to Auburndale for a quad next Thursday.

“Definitely getting there and exceeding it is already on their minds right now," Lorenzen said of chasing a third straight league title. "Getting that conference championship, doing well in conference but then seeing what we can do at the next level when we meet up against other opponents in our tournaments and obviously when playoffs come around.”