EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi volleyball team experienced a case of deja vu.

But this time with a different result.

The Cardinals overcame a 2-1 set deficit to outlast River Falls (25-19, 23-25, 10-25, 25-20, 17-15) in five sets on Saturday evening at Eau Claire North to win a Division 1 sectional championship and advance to state for the first time in program history.

Chi-Hi (41-2) had its back against the wall down to its final set in both sectional semifinal and final matchups this week. But both times the Cardinals battled back to advance to next week's state tournament in Green Bay.

“These kids have worked so hard for multiple years, have bought into what we preach about team and culture and hard work and enthusiasm and all the things we feel are pillars of our program and they showed them over and over again tonight," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said.

Senior Sami Perlberg landed the game-winning kill off a pass from Maddy Bauer after the Cardinals grabbed the lead one point earlier to cap a spirited finale one year after the Wildcats edged the Cardinals in five sets in the sectional finals.

Junior Paige Steinmetz said she the final few points were a 'blur'.

“I just remember us being persistent and wanting to fight," Steinmetz said. "We never gave up and I’m so, so proud of this team.”

The Cardinals trailed 10-8 in the fifth set before three straight points including two kills from Steinmetz pushed the Cards in front. Later kills from Steinmetz and Sophie Robinson pushed the lead to 13-11 and forced a River Falls timeout. The Wildcats came back with the next three points to get to set point, but another kill from Steinmetz evened the match.

Steinmetz finished with a team-high 21 kills while Perlberg, Maddie Hunt and Sophie Robinson had 13 apiece. Hunt was particularly strong early from her spot in the middle as the Cardinals won the opening set and led 7-4 in set two.

“Honestly just the thought that I know we can win and we were all determined to win and our whole team came together as a family so I just made my statement to prove that we’re a family," Hunt said of her night.

The Cardinals needed to battle back after the Wildcats dominated the second set, never trailing and extending the lead throughout to move one set from the victory. Senior Brianna Brathol had five aces and 13 kills and was particularly tough at the serving line for River Falls. But after a tough third set and facing an early 5-3 deficit in set four, the Cardinals were able to grab the lead and keep it to even the match.

“We just regrouped, we refocused," Steinmetz said of the rally. "We knew how we could play and we weren’t playing to our potential and I think we really came together, we took a couple deep breaths and we came out and started to play how we usually play.”

Perlberg and Robinson had two aces apiece and a late ace from Olivia Sanborn in the fourth set helped the Cardinals force a winner-take-all fifth.

“What we did today was we took three deep breaths in our huddle (to) relax that excitement and relax that emotion," Hunt said. "We went out and played our game on our side of the court and we won.”

Top-seeded Chi-Hi was in a similar position on Thursday after falling behind against Hudson in the sectional semifinals. The Cardinals dominated that fourth set and had to stage one more rally after falling behind 8-3 to advance to Saturday's matchup.

Chi-Hi's win snaps a string of six straight sectional championships for the Wildcats, who defeated the Cardinals in the regional finals in 2020 and sectional finals last year. River Falls was the only team to defeat the Cardinals in 2020 and 2021 when the Cardinals went a combined 50-6.

The two teams split their matchups in the regular season with River Falls earning a three-set win at the Menomonie Sprawl on Aug. 27 before the Cardinals won in four sets to open Big Rivers play on Sept. 1 for the first win of a conference title season.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way," Heidtke said of beating River Falls. "They are an amazing program and I said all year long if we want to go where no other Chi-Hi team has gone, we have to do what no other Chi-Hi team has done and we accomplished that tonight.”

The Cardinals join Appleton North, Middleton, Oconomowoc, Divine Savior Holy Angels, Kettle Moraine, Burlington and Wauwatosa East as the state's eight Division 1 qualifiers. Pairings for Thursday's state semifinals at the Resch Center will be announced on Sunday.

“It’s amazing. It feels so surreal for all of us," Steinmetz said. "Hard work pays off and I’m so, so incredibly proud of this team.”