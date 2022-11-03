GREEN BAY — The Chi-Hi volleyball team made a push to the Division 1 state tournament for the first time by battling back from a pair of 2-1 set deficits.

Thursday evening the Cardinals were on the other side as Burlington rallied to a five-set win over in the state quarterfinals (25-23, 12-25, 25-22, 17-25, 9-15) at the Resch Center.

Chi-Hi (41-3) jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the fifth set on back-to-back kills from Paige Steinmetz. From there the teams played back and forth with Chi-Hi last leading after a kill from Maddie Hunt 7-6. From there the Demons (38-4) scored five of the next six points to grab an 11-8 lead and force a Cardinal timeout. Chi-Hi got one point back on a kill from Sami Perlberg but the Demons notched the final three points with a block to seal the win to advance to Friday's state semifinals to meet defending state champion Oconomowoc.

“I think we fought and fought and fought and never gave up," Heidtke said. "For our first trip here, it’s remarkable to come down here and play some different teams from different areas of the state so we knew Burlington was going to be tough. But I’m just so proud of our team being able to fight as hard as they can for every point, because that’s what we work on all year long. A successful season absolutely and so proud of our team.”

A strong start to first set staked the Cardinals to an early set lead as kills from Sophie Robinson and Hunt closed out the opening victory. The second set was all Burlington as the Demons grabbed the lead at 2-1 and never looked back on the way to even the match. In the third set the Cardinals and Demons battled back and forth and Perlberg and Robinson closed out the third with consecutive kills to push Chi-Hi on set from advancement.

Burlington never trailed in set four, scoring the first four points and leading by as many as nine at 13-4 following an ace by Kati Berezowitz.

“There are not many teams who can take a beating at state in that (second) set that we did and still come out and be able to push," Heidtke said. "I am just so proud of my team because the purpose of high school sports is to be able to learn life lessons. Hard work and resiliency are definitely going to need once they finish high school. So proud of them for showing that today.”

Later in the fourth the Cardinals were able to cut the deficit down to four at 21-17, but that was as close as they would get as a hitting error by Chi-Hi evened the match at two and sent the quarterfinal to a winner-take-all fifth.

“We came in with just the little bit of film we’ve seen on Chippewa Falls we knew we were going to have a battle on our hands," Burlington coach Teri Little said. "Extremely talented team, very offensive. So our gameplan was to try and come in and serve as best as we could to neutralize that ability a little bit.”

The difference in the match came at the serving line where the Demons dominated and the Cardinals struggled. Chi-Hi had five aces but 19 serving errors compared to 14 aces and five errors for Burlington.

Molly Berezowitz had six of Burlington's aces and Kati Berezowitz added four to lead a part of her team's game Burlington coach Teri Little takes great pride in.

“As boring as it probably is, we probably spend 20 minutes out of every practice serving," Little said. "We found we’ve had a lot of success that way. Sometimes we not match up physically with teams. We’re not six feet all the way across the board, we’ve got liberos hitting outside, everyone is doing their part but we know that’s an area of the game we can really apply pressure and neutralize people.”

Chi-Hi hit at 22.5 percent with Steinmetz leading the team with 19 kills. Hunt and Robinson added 11 and Perlberg finished with 10 kills in a balanced effort on offense.

Burlington was led on offense by Kenna Kornely with 16 kills and 6-foot-1 Abby Alan with 14 as the team hit 15.6 percent for the match. The Demons held a height advantage at the net with a pair 6-footers, but Little was impressed with the athletic ability of the Cardinals.

Senior Maddy Bauer had 44 assists from her setter position for the Cardinals while Steinmetz (19), Robinson (17) and Perlberg (11) led the team in digs. Hunt had three block assists and Steinmetz had pair.

Chi-Hi advanced to state for the first time in program history with a five-set win over River Falls last Saturday in the sectional finals at Eau Claire North. The Cardinals battled back from a 2-1 deficit, just as the team did two days earlier in the semifinals at Hudson.

“I am so proud to be a part of the team and we fought every single game," Perlberg said. "Honestly it came down to pursuit of the ball, keeping anything off the ground (and) fighting through even when we’re losing. Fighting to come back.”

The Cardinals graduate seniors Emma Lenfant, Bella Murry, Perlberg and Bauer.

“I just think it was an amazing experience and we all fought really hard like Luke (Heidtke) said and I couldn’t be more proud of this team and I said it before win or lose we gave it our all and it was quite a ride," Steinmetz said.

NOTE: This story will be updated with full photo gallery and video highlights soon.