BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball team was down.

But not out.

With its back against the wall, Bloomer staged a comeback to remember to outlast Barron in five sets in Thursday's Division 2 sectional semifinal matchup (25-12, 16-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-11).

The Blackhawks (32-8) will face West Salem on Saturday for a trip to state.

Bloomer trailed 9-7 and 10-8 in the final set after Barron took the fourth set to even the match. Bloomer coach Heather Henry called a timeout after her team fell behind 9-7 and delivered a simple message.

“So what I said when I called a timeout we leave it out on the floor," Henry said. "We believe in each other, we believe in ourselves and we go out there and we lay it out there.”

Katlyn Jones answered with a kill for the next point and after Ashley Kurschner's kill pushed the Golden Bears back out front by two, the Blackhawks made their move. Bloomer scored the next three points with a kill by Ciarra Seibel extending the lead to 11-10 and forced a Barron timeout. Bloomer pushed its lead to 12-10 before trading points to get to a 13-11 and ultimately a 14-11 advantage before a Barron kill attempt went out of bounds long to end the match and send Bloomer to sectional championship game.

“I just think we all believe in each other so much and we believe that we are good enough to make it and we trust each other to push and finish the game," Bloomer senior Zoe Pielhop said of her team's resolve.

Isabel Rubenzer led Bloomer with 11 kills followed by nine each from Jones and Seibel. Bella Seibel had eight kills and Zoe Pielhop had three in a balanced effort at the net for the Blackhawks.

Three lopsided sets to start the match gave way to a pair of exciting ones to end the match. Bloomer won the first and third sets in convincing fashion while Barron (26-9) rolled to a win in set two to even the match at one.

“We came out we had that momentum in the first set but then you know it’s always one of those things where you know a team’s not going to lay down and die," Henry said. "This is the end for everybody.”

Bella and Ciarra Seibel had three aces apiece with the senior Bella serving a number of runs for the Blackhawks. Henry said the senior made a move in practice this week from jump serving to staying on her feet, feeling more comfortable staying on the ground while believing she could be more aggressive.

The move paid off.

“We kind of argued with her for a little bit," Henry said. "But we said Bella, if that’s what you feel more comfortable in doing then that’s what we want you to do. Guess what? It proved to be fine and proved to be right.”

Junior setter Amelia Herrick had 39 assists, eight digs and one solo block in a busy night. Bella Seibel also had a team-high 19 digs while Jensyn Skaar and Cicely Kiecker anchored the defense with 12 kills apiece.

The memorable win came before a sold out crowd in a loud and rowdy Bloomer high school gym and the team said it fed off the energy from the match.

“The community and student section really helps with that," Rothbauer said. "Their energy pushes us to be better and it’s just more fun that way.”

Thursday's matchup was a battle of former Heart O'North Conference foes. Bloomer moved from the Heart O'North to the Western Cloverbelt in 2021 and this fall won a share of the league championship with McDonell and Stanley-Boyd.

Bloomer will play in the sectional finals for the fourth time since 2016 on Saturday against the Panthers after West Salem knocked off Platteville in four sets in Thursday's other sectional semifinal. West Salem (30-10) finished second in the Coulee Conference standings in the regular season to Division 3 sectional finalist Westby during the regular season and knocked off top-seeded Dodgeville in the regional finals.

Saturday's game is currently scheduled for Osceola but could be moved. Regardless of where it is played, the Blackhawks will aim to play with the same energy and tenacity that helped them keep their season alive on Thursday night.

“I just think we need to have energy and believe in each other and play how we’ve been playing," Pielhop said.