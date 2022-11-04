GREEN BAY — The Bloomer volleyball team picked up steam as its Division 2 state quarterfinal matchup with Appleton Xavier rolled on.

However, that still left too big of a hole to climb out of against the top seed as the Blackhawks fell in straight sets on Friday afternoon at the Resch Center (8-25, 16-25, 20-25).

“I think that our team did an amazing job getting here,” Bloomer coach Heather Henry said. “That was one of our goals at the start of the season and so we are super proud that we got here.”

Bloomer struggled early against the top-seeded Hawks and after a rough opening set put together two competitive sets in defeat.

Katlyn Jones finished with seven kills to lead the Blackhawks. Ciarra Seibel and Isabel Rubenzer had three kills apiece and Bella Seibel and Amelia Herrick added two each.

“I thought Bloomer really, really brought it, really tested us and put some pressure on us,” Xavier coach Luke Herriges said. “I’m proud of how our kids responded to that pressure, especially down the stretch in set two and set three.”

Appleton Xavier had eight aces for the match, many coming in the first set as the Hawks dominated. Mariah Potter and Belle Shea each had three aces in the victory.

Bloomer played closer in the second set and grabbed a 2-1 lead on a Xavier error before the Hawks roared to life to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

“There’s a lot of people here, there’s a lot of nerves, there’s all of that and so I took a timeout and said lets worry about what we have on our side of the floor,” Henry said. “We’re going to worry about our team and we did that. We worried about our team when we hit that set three and we competed.”

Set three was the most competitive of the match with Bloomer leading much of the early going. A kill from Jones put Bloomer up 4-2 and later kills from Jones and Ciarra Seibel pushed the Blackhawks out front 9-8. But from there Xavier scored the next eight points to take a lead.

Rubenzer stopped the run with a kill and Bloomer was able to get as close as 20-17 after a Jones kill and 23-20 on a Xavier service error. But from there the Hawks scored the final two points to close out the match and advance to the state championship game for the first time since 2009.

Bloomer advanced to state with a four-set win over West Salem in last Saturday’s Division 2 sectional finals in Arcadia, a win that followed a five-set win over former Heart O’North rival Barron in the sectional semifinals.

Halle Vande Hey had 13 kills to lead Xavier and hit 46.2 percent and Mattea Kiepert added 12 kills and hit better than 43 percent. Xavier was proficient at hitting the back foot of the court, placing several perfect shots to make life tough on the Bloomer defense.

Amelia Herrick had 14 assists for Bloomer and also tied with Jensyn Skaar for the team lead in digs with 11 apiece with Bella Seibel chipping in with eight.

Bloomer was making its first trip to the state tournament since advancing in Division 2 where the Blackhawks fell in straight sets to McFarland. Following the match the Blackhawks spent several minutes gathered together on the court with tears, but also many laughs.

“The one thing I really wanted this team to have was fun during the game,” Bella Seibel said, “even if we’re struggling and down. I think a main thing for us was to always have fun and at the end of the game we were in a huddle just talking about all the memories and how we were so proud of each other and how this is Heather’s favorite team.

“We were talking about memories and how much fun we had.”

Appleton Xavier advances to play Sauk Prairie in the state championship game on Saturday.

The Blackhawks graduate a four-player senior class of Skaar, Cicely Kiecker, Zoe Pielhop and Bella Seibel.

“Obviously it’s always hard to end your career,” Henry said, “but to end your career at the state tournament is a bonus. It makes it a little bit easier. The tears are a little bit happier even though they can be sad and it stings a little bit. But I’m so super proud of every single one of them. We are a team, we are a family and our team chemistry is what got us here this far.”