Watch Now: Prep Volleyball Division 3 Regionals: Stanley-Boyd overcomes second-set lull to best Nekoosa

STANLEY — Each time the Stanley-Boyd volleyball team takes the court, the Orioles have a good idea what an opponent will try to do.

Senior standout Emily Brenner commands much of the attention from foes, but Thursday night showed the Orioles have plenty of formidable options on offense.

Sophia Anderson had 11 kills and Kayte Licht added 10 for a balanced offense as the Orioles bested Nekoosa in four sets (25-12, 20-25, 25-13, 25-11) in a Division 3 regional semifinal matchup.

Stanley-Boyd (30-6) advances to host Auburndale on Saturday night in a regional championship matchup.

The second-seeded Orioles had a hiccup in the second set as the seventh-seeded Papermakers grabbed a lead and extended it to as many as six points before ultimately tying the match at one set apiece. But as quickly as Stanley-Boyd started in set one, the Orioles regained control in the third set and carried that momentum into the fourth set to close out the match.

Stanley-Boyd coach Karley Wiensch said her team has had trouble sustaining energy from set one into the second at times this season. Wiensch said before she even had a chance to talk to the team after the second set the players were already making corrections, asking for more energy to turn the tide and the Orioles rolled from there.

“I think all of us empower each other and bring each other up enough to push through the game and want it," Anderson said.

The senior Anderson had a hot hand with 11 kills as a strong compliment to Brenner. The Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year Brenner led the team with 18 kills to go with seven digs, but the Orioles were far from a one-person offense in the win. Licht had 10 kils and Teagen Becker added six kills as the team's hitters made the most of their looks as the Papermakers like many other teams focus on slowing down the UW-River Falls recruit Brenner.

“All teams are going to focus on Emily so when you have an opportunity to set Sophia, she’s phenomenal," Stanley-Boyd senior setter Avery Vait said. "Yesterday she had a phenomenal practice. She’s great.”

Wiensch also took notice of Anderson's performance in Wednesday's practice and wasn't surprised to see the middle blocker/right side have a big night.

“Sophia Anderson yesterday at practice hit stellar," Wiensch said. "I was very impressed with her. She was hitting (the) 10-foot line yesterday and as you can see tonight she had most of the kills besides Emily.”

Brenner was a first team All-Western Cloverbelt selection during the regular season with Licht earning second team honors and Vait being named an honorable mention. Stanley-Boyd shared the Western Cloverbelt championship with McDonell and Bloomer and opened the postseason Tuesday with a straight-set win over Necedah.

Libero Tina Benson had 11 digs and six aces while Licht added five digs for the defense. Setters Vait and Kaden Drehmel had 20 and 19 assists, respectively, while Vait served three aces of her own.

Stanley-Boyd spent the regular season ranked in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 state coaches poll, ending the regular season seventh — one spot ahead of the half-section's top seed Edgar.

Overall the Orioles have won 15 of their last 16 matches with a lone loss to state-ranked Marshfield Columbus at the Medford invite on Sept. 24 during that span.

The Orioles will chase the program's 10th regional championship Saturday night at home against the Apaches after Auburndale beat Abbotsford in four sets (25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 27-25).

Stanley-Boyd is a senior-heavy team for its first-year coach. Licht, Lexie Mason, Caidyn Noonan, Brenner, Drehmel, Becker, Anderson, Sierra Close, Vait and Benson ended their junior season one game for state as Stanley-Boyd fell to Oconto in last season's sectional finals.

The players and Wiensch point to the team's chemistry as a reason for its success.

“We’re all best friends and we’ve been playing since fourth grade," Vait said. "I couldn’t ask for better teammates. It’s so fun to play with all of them.”