The McDonell volleyball team swept Turtle Lake in Thursday's Division 4 sectional semifinals (25-21, 25-15, 25-15), advancing to Saturday's sectional finals.

The Macks will meet Mercer on Saturday in Merrill with a trip to state on the line.

McDonell (38-12) picked up steam as the match went along to eliminate a tough Lakers squad that knocked out third-seeded Thorp and second-seeded Clayton en route to Thursday's sectional semi.

“I feel like it took us a little bit to settle in but when we passed and when we were in system we controlled the game and in the middle of that set they took control of that getting us out of system and then it was hard for us to score," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said.

The Lakers (18-20) provided their toughest test in the first set, jumping out to an 18-13 lead to force a McDonell timeout. But the battle-bested Macks didn't blink and coming out of the break Anna Thaler swung for a kill to start a stretch of five straight points to put the Macks out front. Following a timeout the Lakers tied the game at 19 and again at 20 but a serve out of bounds put the Macks in the lead 21-20 and McDonell pulled away for the victory.

McDonell faced a tough test at the net on Thursday in the form of Turtle Lake junior middle hitter Mackenzie Tarman. The junior missed the start of the year due to injury and was not at full strength when McDonell beat Turtle Lake at the Bloomer invite on Oct. 1. Tarman entered Thursday with 217 kills in just 58 total sets played, good for second on the team.

The Macks were able to limit the amount of quality looks Tarman and the other Laker hitters got and provided strong blocking.

“I think that we kept them out of system by serving tough and so it didn’t allow them to use their best hitters consistently and then when we were able to get their best hitters the ball we were able to slow them down with our block and we just executed our gameplan really well," Hanson said.

Aubrey Dorn had 11 kills to lead the McDonell offense with Gracie Goettl and Anna Thaler adding 10 apiece. Thaler also had two aces while Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper had 25 and 17 assists, respectively.

Dorn led the defense with 12 digs and Marley Hughes had 11 as the Macks advance to the sectional finals for a third year in a row. McDonell defeated Turtle Lake two years ago in the sectional finals on the way to a state runner-up finish.

McDonell now turns its attention to Mercer after the Tigers bested Prentice in five sets in another sectional semifinal matchup. Mercer (35-4) won the Indianhead Conference championship during the regular season and was ranked fourth in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 state coaches poll of the regular season behind the top-ranked Macks. Saturday's matchup will be a rematch of last season's sectional final, a matchup McDonell won in straight sets on the way to a state championship.

“I think we just need to focus on what we can control, develop our gameplan and execute that the best we can and we physically executed really well tonight and I think that if we can do that again and control our side of the net it puts us in a great position to capitalize," Hanson said.