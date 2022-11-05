GREEN BAY — All season long the McDonell volleyball team has credited its big-game experience and composure for its success.

There may be no better of example of that than Saturday when the Macks battled back from an opening set loss to repeat as Division 4 state champion by beating Monticello (22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-16) at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

The Ponies (31-2) came out of the gates strong, storming off to a 12-4 lead in set one before the Macks were able to chip back into the lead. McDonell (41-12) cut the gap to two at 23-11 after a kill from Gracie Goettl before Monticello closed out the set with back-to-back kills.

“I think we came out and we had some nerves and they put a lot of pressure on us right away and even after being down a big chunk in the beginning of the first set we were able to stay composed and mentally battle back through that," McDonell coach Kat Hanson.

Set two started strong for McDonell before the Ponies mounted a rally of their own, getting within one at 23-22 before a kill from Aubrey Dorn helped the Macks score the final two points to even the match. McDonell took control early in the third set with Goettl and Dorn posting several kills early to grab a lead they wouldn't relinquish and move one set for a repeat.

The final set went the same for the Macks in taking a lead and keeping the Ponies from mounting a charge. Leading 24-16, the Macks put the game away with a dig from Sydney Retzlaff into a set from Emily Cooper that Goettl punctuated for the final of her 13 kills to seal the deal on a second straight state championship and send the Macks and their fans into a frenzy.

Monticello senior Ellie Gustafson provided a tough foe across the net to the Macks as the 5-foot-11 senior outside/middle hitter led everyone with 28 total kills. She set a Division 4 record for four sets with 32 kills in her team's semifinal loss to Wabeno/Laona last season and also had 28 in Friday's semifinal win over Athens. She also had a team-high 25 digs for the Ponies, who were in their second-ever trip to state.

“She has every shot in the book. She’s a great player," Hanson said of Gustafson. "She’s great defensively, she’s great passing, she’s great offensively. So we had a gameplan and we knew that she was going to get her kills and at some point you have to say that’s a great hitter, that’s a great swing, we’ll go get ours and I think that the beginning of the game we struggled with that a little bit to settle in but I think we responded well.”

The Macks utilized more of a committee for their offense, led by 15 kills from Marley Hughes as the senior hit better than 48 percent for the match. Goettl hit 32.3 percent and tied Cooper for the team lead with 19 digs apiece. Junior Aubrey Dorn had nine kills and nine digs, senior Josie Witkowski had eight kills after leading the team in Friday's semifinal win over Wonewoc-Center and junior Alayna Crawford chipped in with seven kills.

Defensively the Macks also had three solo blocks and 10 block assists at the net. Hughes had two of the solos and four assists, Witkowski added three assists and Anna Thaler had one solo block.

Abby Bresina had a team-high 32 assists but also came through with a strong effort from the serving line with seven aces and leading many of McDonell's long rallies that helped the team take control.

“She served really effective short today and she has a great short serve, she also has a great deep serve and she did really well today executing that," Hanson said. "I think as the match went on her serve wore on them and she went back and hit her spots and it put us in a great position and she got some big points when we needed them.”

McDonell returned to the Division 4 state tournament this year in a much different spot than the Macks entered the Resch Center in a season ago. The defending champion Macks were the top seed and the top-ranked team in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 state coaches poll of the regular season. The opening set of the title game marked the first time the Macks dropped a set in the postseason and the first set McDonell lost at state since falling to Burlington Catholic Central in the 2020 state title game.

“I think a lot of it is we can get through it because we trust each other and make the plays and we’ve built a really strong connection throughout the whole season and I think that showed even today when we were down that we can push through those hard times because we trust each other," Goettl said.

The Macks cap their fifth trip to the Division 4 state tournament with the program's third state title, joining 2009 and 2021 with a silver ball in 2020 and a state semifinal loss in 2010. All three of those championships have come under coach Kat Hanson.

“We just really built I think a really big bond over this past season," McDonell senior Sydney Retzlaff said. "We’ve gone through hard times but we celebrate the good times and we found ways to get out of those hard times so we have more good times.”

McDonell shared the Western Cloverbelt Conference championship with Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd during the regular season. The Macks graduate a strong seven-player senior class of Jena Geist, Retzlaff, Hughes, Ella Schemenauer, Emily Thaler, Goettl and Witkowski.

“This group is a very special group where they care about each other," Hanson said. "There were a number of girls on our bench that didn’t get to play and they were the best teammates ever and were very supportive of each other. That goes to show what kind of bond and connection they have. This group is truly selfless and I think it’s something they created. They bought into that. That’s something they have to be able to do and I think that they were so successful with that and that’s where this (state championship trophy) comes from.

"This piece of medal is great. Everyone loves that but it’s the memories that are created in the process of attaining them.”