GREEN BAY — The McDonell volleyball team returned to the Resch Center as the reigning Division 4 state champion and looked the part on Friday in a straight-set win over Wonewoc-Center (25-18, 25-13, 25-20) in the state semifinals.

The Macks (40-12) advance to face Monticello on Saturday morning for a state championship.

McDonell faced the Wolves in the state semifinals for a second year in a row and just like last year the Macks worked quickly to secure the sweep.

“I’m really proud of the way we came out together and played as a team today," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "I thought we executed our gameplan really well and kept composure against a great Wonewoc(-Center) team.

The Macks never trailed in any of the sets and took the lead for good in each set by the third point as McDonell fifth consecutive straight-set sweep of the postseason. Last season McDonell put it together late in the season and won the state title as a No. 2 seed but this year the Macks entered the postseason as a No. 1 seed in their half of the sectional and as the top-ranked team in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 state coaches poll of the regular season.

“I think coming off a state championship season you feel that pressure," Hanson said. "Everyone expects that you repeat and I think while that’s the goal the bigger goal is to improve and become a team. We’ve already been successful at that and so the rest is just a bigger blessing. We came out today and did what we do best and they leaned on each other when things got tough. You could see smiles on faces and you could see the weight off their shoulder.”

Josie Witkowski led a balanced effort at the net with 10 kills in the win. Aubrey Dorn had eight kills and hit close to 39 percent for the match while Marley Hughes had six kills and Alayna Crawford added five kills.

“I think I went into it with the mindset that this could be our last – being a senior and playing at state – this could be our last game, so just give it your all and when one thing goes bad just forget about it," Witkowski said. "Roll the ball under the net. You’re fine and (move onto) the next play.”

UW-Green Bay commit Kelsey Justman led the offense for Wonewoc-Center (25-5) with 20 kills and 17 digs. Friday's game was a different one from their matchup a season ago when the Macks dominated at the service line when now-junior setter Abby Bresina tied a state record with seven aces with 16 from the team in the three-set win. Emily Cooper had two aces and Bresina had the other, but the Macks still earned the same result.

“I think the big piece for us was we knew what systems they run and how they run things schematically through their defense, their serve receive and that was helpful for us as we were scouting for the week," Hanson said of the familiarity. "Obviously No. 17 Justman has made some big gains and got a lot of kills and she’s a great player, but we were able to expose some of their other weaknesses and that helped us.”

Hughes and Gracie Goettl had nine digs apiece to lead McDonell with Dorn (7), Cooper (6) and Sydney Retzlaff (5) helping with the defense. Cooper and Bresina also had 17 and 11 assists, respectively, running the offense.

For many players on the team, Friday marked the start of their third state tournament experience. The Macks advanced to the Division 4 state title game in a COVID-19 altered 2020 season, falling to Burlington Catholic Central in the championship game in Little Chute. Last year McDonell saw the Resch Center for the first time when it defeated Wonewoc-Center and Wabeno/Laona for the title.

“I think we have a lot of pressure on us, especially from last year being a champion," Dorn said. "We have a lot to put out there and we did really well.”

Friday marked the fifth trip to the WIAA state tournament for the Macks. Hanson has led McDonell to Division 4 championships in 2009 and 2021 to go with a runner-up in 2020 and a state semifinal defeat in 2010.

The Macks will face a newcomer to the state championship game in third-seeded Monticello after the Ponies edged out second-seeded Athens in five sets in the other semifinal. Monticello is making its second trip to state after falling in the semifinals to Wabeno/Laona last year.

“I think there were definitely high standards again because we want to live up to what we were last year," Witkowski said. "But we’re a team where we just play as a team. We do our thing, we play our game and we don’t worry about what’s going on around us.”