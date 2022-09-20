Watch Now: Prep Volleyball: McDonell overcomes slow start to top Stanley-Boyd in battle of state-ranked squads

The McDonell volleyball team is in the middle of a daunting stretch of its schedule.

But so far the Macks haven't blinked.

McDonell (22-4, 2-0) overcame a first-set defeat to top Stanley-Boyd (16-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-16) in four on Tuesday evening in a Western Cloverbelt battle of state-ranked squads at McDonell.

Stanley-Boyd (15-5, 1-1) came out strong in the first set with the first five points and never trailed on the way to the opening win before the Macks pulled out a tight second set and put on a little more distance in sets three and four to close out the win.

“We came out flat and I think that we mentally struggled with some things," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "It took us a while to get the rhythm of that. On top of that, they (Stanley-Boyd) played very scrappy. It was hard for us to score so it took us a while to start jumping hard, getting on top of the ball and we were able to score out of that.”

Marley Hughes had 15 kills for the Macks with Grace Goettl adding 10 and Aubrey Dorn chipping in with eight. Hughes also had two aces and two solo blocks while Emily Cooper and Abby Bresina had 20 and 18 assists, respectively.

Emily Brenner had a monster night in defeat for the Orioles with 31 kills and 21 digs while Sophia Anderson (13 kills), Teagen Becker (12 kills) and Sierra Close (nine kills) added to the Oriole offense. Tina Benson and Kayte Licht had 15 and 12 digs, respectively, with Avery Vait registering a team-high 24 assists and Licht serving four aces.

“We usually start out pretty well as a team and then we kind of ride the roller coaster as I call it," Stanley-Boyd coach Karley Wiensch said. "(We’re) trying to get used to not riding the roller coaster as much. This group coming in as my first year I knew they were going to be good having 10 seniors. But we just need to get our momentum and thinking about mentally getting past our mistakes and pushing past it.”

The Macks were ranked fourth in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 state poll and the Orioles were 10th in the Division 3 state poll. Tuesday's win was the latest during a gauntlet of ranked teams on McDonell's schedule. The Macks knocked off Marshfield Columbus (second in Division 4) and Wausau Newman (ninth in Division 4) at last weekend's Diocesan Tournament at McDonell. Following a showdown at Division 2 honorable mention Bloomer on Thursday the Macks will play in a tourney hosted by Lake Country Lutheran on Saturday which features state-ranked Chi-Hi (seventh in Division 1), Edgewood (honorable mention in Division 2), Howards Grove (first in Division 3) and Lake Country Lutheran (third in Division 3).

“It’s what we want," Hanson said of the challenge ahead. "We design our schedule for that reason because we want our weaknesses to be exposed. We want to be challenged.”

Wiensch is in her first season as coach for the Orioles and inherited a strong roster that advanced to the Division 3 sectional finals a season ago. Stanley-Boyd entered the season as a prime contender for the Western Cloverbelt crown and while Tuesday's loss hurts those chances, Wiensch knows the challenge the league will provide to all teams throughout the fall.

“Being only the second game of conference, there’s plenty more games to go and I told the girls the Western Cloverbelt beats up on everybody every night" Wiensch said.

Tuesday also marked a homecoming for Wiensch, a 2011 McDonell graduate and key contributor for the program's 2009 Division 4 state title and 2010 state tournament qualifier under Hanson. Wiensch and Hanson spent a lot of time before the game catching up and Hanson said Wiensch will be successful as a coach because she knows the game of volleyball and knows how to put her players in a position to be successful.

Stanley-Boyd plays at Cadott on Thursday before taking part in a tournament in Medford on Saturday. Next week offers more tough tests in Western Cloverbelt play as the Orioles host defending league champ Fall Creek on Sept. 27 before a trip to Bloomer on Sept. 29.

McDonell brings back many experienced players from last season's Division 4 state championship squad and while each year is a new team, Hanson said team is showing some traits of a successful squad.

“It’s good to struggle sometimes," Hanson said. "It’s good to struggle through things and have to bond together. Things were tough and we didn’t give up. We’ve seen that over and over from this team and that’s a great skill to have.”