Watch Now: Prep Volleyball: Stellar serving sparks Cornell in battle for East Lakeland title

CORNELL — Aces were wild for the Cornell volleyball team on Monday evening.

The Chiefs served 23 aces in total in earning a straight-set East Lakeland Conference victory over Lake Holcombe (25-9, 25-11, 25-22).

Sophomore Bralee Schroeder had a team-high 10 ace serves for Cornell (16-2, 9-0) as the Chiefs remained unbeaten atop the conference standings.

Sophomore Briana Glaus had seven aces and junior Brooke Sime had six as a season-long strength was key again on Monday for Cornell.

“I think it’s their experience and their confidence," Cornell coach Amy Lorenzen said of her team's serving. "They seem to have a lot of confidence when they go back there and they’re not afraid to go back there and serve tough. They’re not afraid to make the error.”

Long runs off the arm of servers were easy to find on Monday as the Chiefs won the first two sets with ease and jumped out to a 17-3 lead in set three. But then the Chieftains (4-13, 3-6), rallied, bringing the score all the way back even at 23 to force a Cornell timeout.

“They had a hard time finding their groove in the beginning but once they did find it, they looked like my team," Lake Holcombe coach Beth Meddaugh said.

The Chiefs came out of the timeout strong with two kills to end the match, the last coming from Sime who had three for the contest. Schroeder had eight kills to go with her big night at the serving line, Brooke Anderson added six kills and Glaus had three. Makya Hetherington led the Chiefs with 14 assists and Marcella Boehm had two blocks in the victory.

Monday marked the first varsity action of the season for Lake Holcombe sophomore setter Chloe Lee, who was out of the lineup from a knee injury suffered during basketball last winter. Meddaugh was complimentary of the work others put in while playing setter in Lee's absence, but said the sophomore's court sense and experience were hard to replicate.

“She has worked so incredibly hard in the offseason to come back and that’s really a testament to who she is as a player," Meddaugh said of Lee.

Lee had three assists in her return to the lineup to tie Emmy Kirkman for the team lead. Karly Kirkman had four kills for the Chieftains and 11 digs. Meddaugh has been pleased with the work of junior libero Ella Hartzell, saying her play on the court and leadership off have been helpful in the team's growth.

Lake Holcombe is off for the rest of the week before closing East Lakeland play with a busy schedule next week. The Chieftains play at Birchwood on Monday before hosting conference contenders Flambeau (Oct. 11) and Winter (Oct. 13).

Cornell is taking aim at the program's third consecutive East Lakeland title and will see some of the best teams the conference has to offer in the near future, starting Tuesday with a home matchup against New Auburn.

“We have three conference matches left and they’re the three teams that are next at the top of the conference – New Auburn, Winter and Flambeau," Lorenzen said. "So we have lots of work to keep going and finish strong.”

Following Tuesday's game the Chiefs will play in a tournament at Gilman on Saturday before those final East Lakeland matches next week at Winter (Oct. 11) and home versus Flambeau (Oct. 13). Cornell had to wait 40 years between conference titles from 1980 to 2020 and is now in the driver's seat for a third straight crown.

Cornell exits Monday with a one-game lead in the conference standings over Winter, dealing the Warriors their lone East Lakeland loss to date on Sept. 19. A few days later the Chiefs won a tournament in Winter with two wins over Frederic and another against South Shore.