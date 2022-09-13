Watch Now: Prep Volleyball: Versatile Bloomer opens Western Cloverbelt play with sweep of Cadott

CADOTT — The Bloomer volleyball team isn't afraid to try something different.

That lack of fear has helped the Blackhawks get off to a strong start to the season, including opening Western Cloverbelt play Tuesday with a straight-set win in Cadott (25-22, 25-23, 25-21).

Bella Seibel led the Blackhawks (14-4) with 13 kills, followed by 12 from Katlyn Jones. Cicely Kiecker served three aces and Seibel added a pair as Bloomer overcame early deficits in each set for the sweep. Bloomer trailed 7-1 in set one, 19-12 in set two and 3-0 in set three but each time was able to dig deep and rally.

“As far as everything goes I think we did a nice job working through those starts," Bloomer coach Heather Henry said.

The Blackhawks have changed some things up in Henry's second season as head coach. Bloomer has moved to a 5-1 rotation on offense, meaning the team moves through one setter instead of the two the team used to great success over the past several seasons. That means more responsibilities for setter Amelia Herrick but Henry said the junior is more than capable of shouldering the additional load.

“She can handle it," Henry said. "She’s running the floor. Our defense behind really helps her out with that, making sure we’ve got that good pass, that quick pass up there. Our big thing is we like to run a quick offense.”

Tuesday night Bloomer's quick offense ran through a strong group of hitters at the front led by Seibel and Jones. Juniors Ciarra Seibel and Amelia Isabel Rubenzer and senior Zoe Pielhop also had their moments in helping the Blackhawks turn the tide as each set went along.

“With (Amelia Herrick) she’s a great setter, she has a lot of different assets and we just thought with a 5-1 (offense) really connecting with all of our hitters when they have one setter to connect with it’s a consistent ball every single time," Henry said. "We just felt we’d be a little more versatile. We have hitters that can hit on the outside, the right side, the middle and so we like to move them around and with that 5-1 just we’re just able to run a different route.”

Emma Kowalczyk led Cadott (9-9, 0-1) with eight kills and had 10 digs. Lauryn Goettl added seven kills, 16 digs and 11 assists while Mckenna Harel and Laken Ryan had two aces apiece for the Hornets.

“That’s all stuff we know we need to work on," Cadott coach Lynn Schreiner said of the early leads slipping away. "We’re still pretty young and getting used to each other. We had quite a big break when we went from (the Menomonie) Sprawl to our (home) tournament this past weekend so they’re still even learning each other now being several weeks into the season.”

Elly Eiler and Harel had 13 digs apiece for the Hornets.

The Hornets have played strong in tournament competition early on this season. Cadott finished in eighth place out of 40 teams at the Menomonie Sprawl on Aug. 26-27 and after a short break took second place to state-ranked Unity at a home tournament last weekend. Schreiner said the team's play at the Sprawl showed the potential the roster has and believes her team will continue to battle tough throughout what figures to be a wide open Western Cloverbelt season.

“I think we’re going to surprise some people," Schreiner said. "Yeah we have the age but we also have the youth and they work so hard and they get along so well. It’s nice to see the camaraderie outside the court and they cheer each other on no matter where they are – bench, floor anything like that – and that’s just going to help us elevate to another level as well.”

Cadott returns to action on Saturday in a quad at Augusta before playing at Thorp next Tuesday.

Bloomer was an honorable mention in the most recent Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 state poll after winning the Osceola tournament championship this past weekend. The Blackhawks lost twice to St. Croix Falls (ranked fourth in Division 3) in close fashion early in the year before beating the Saints in three sets in the tournament championship.

The Blackhawks advanced to the Division 2 regional finals last season after advancing to sectionals or further four times since 2016 including a trip to state in 2019. The postseason is a ways off, but Henry likes how her team is playing right now. She said her Blackhawks squad has a passion for the game and is willing to try new things, letting the team's natural athleticism and versatility play out on the court.

“That’s our biggest thing, we’re not stuck in our ways," Henry said. "We’re willing to try new things and change things up. That’s not just during practice, that’s literally in the middle of a match that we can switch things up and they understand and they’re OK with it."

Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd, McDonell and Fall Creek all won their conference openers on Tuesday in a league-wide battle for the title that figures to go down to the final night of the regular season.

Bloomer plays in an invitational at Eau Claire North on Saturday before hosting defending Western Cloverbelt champion Fall Creek next Tuesday.