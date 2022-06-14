Watch Now: Senior Legion Baseball: Five-run fifth, sixth innings spark Chippewa Falls Post 77 past Menomonie Post 32

MENOMONIE — The offense for the Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team came alive to the tune of five runs in the fifth and sixth innings as they pulled away from Menomonie Post 32 14-5 on Tuesday evening at Wakanda Park.

Eight different players had at least one hit for Post 77 (2-3) as the team batted around in the fifth and sixth innings, sending a total of 21 batters to the plate.

“I think throughout the game our approaches to the plate got better," Post 77 coach Jordan Steinmetz said. "We started swinging at better pitches, starting being on time with the baseball and started driving the ball around the ballpark.”

Avery Kaanta had three of Post 77's 15 hits while Dawson Goodman, Brendan Bresina, Grady Fredrick, Ben Westaby and Mayson Tester added two hits apiece.

Trailing 5-4 entering the fifth inning, Parker Coach walked with one out to start the first big inning. Goodman, Bresina and Brennan each followed with singles including run-scoring hits for Bresina and Brennan. Goodman scored on a while pitch before Tester plated two with a single of his own. Fredrick added a two-run single in the sixth while Bresina and Tester added run scoring hits in a sixth inning started by pinch hitter Joseph Javanovich's single.

Fredrick opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single and Tester drove in a run with the bases loaded and had four RBIs for the game. Trevor Bowe drove in one run with a sacrifice fly in the third and Kaanta plated Bresina on a single in the fourth.

“It’s a hard lineup to write up," Steinmetz said. "It’s tough for me and that’s a good problem to have for me.”

Fredrick also picked up the win as he threw three scoreless innings of relief for starting pitcher Jakeb LeQuia. Fredrick struck out two before Bresina tossed a scoreless seventh to clinch the win.

“He shoved strikes tonight and that’s what we need from him," Steinmetz said of Fredrick. "I know he didn’t throw a lot during the high school year but he did a great job tonight.”

Caleb Rynes finished 2-for-3 with a two-run single in the first inning for Menomonie Post 32 (1-2) while Owen Welch and Kahne Johnson added RBIs in a three-run third.

“It was a tale of two games," Menomonie coach Zack Slowiak said. "I thought we played really, really well. We’ve been playing good baseball since realistically since the first time we played Chippewa here (in the spring season). We’ve been playing really, really good baseball and I’ve been really impressed with that. Today was a lot of really free bases and things that aren’t the way we should play and that comes back to bite you.”

Chippewa Falls started the season by losing both games of a doubleheader in Holmen last Friday. The team came back on Sunday to split a doubleheader against Marshfield and returns to action this weekend in a tournament at River Falls. Post 77 opens play on Saturday morning against Holmen. Following this weekend's tournament, Post 77 is off until the team hosts its annual woodbat tournament at Casper Park on June 24-26.

“I think there’s a fine line between playing loose and competing," Steinmetz said. "I think we did a great job of switching it on in the fifth inning and I think we were a little too lose and we kind of flipped a switch and competed harder and I think it showed.”

