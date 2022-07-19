Watch Now: Senior Legion Baseball Regionals: Chippewa Falls Post 77 holds off Superior Post 435 in postseason opener

EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team opened AAA regional competition with a 6-5 victory over Superior Post 435 on Tuesday afternoon at Carson Park.

Post 77 (10-11) advances to play the winner of Tuesday evening’s Eau Claire/La Crosse game on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Dawson Goodman finished 4-for-4 with two doubles and Brendan Bresina tossed six strong innings on the mound in the victory. Post 77 never trailed, scoring twice in the first inning before adding one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one more run in the sixth inning.

Superior made things interesting in the final inning, scoring once and putting the tying run at third base on Carter Kalin’s two-out triple to close the deficit to 6-5. Kole Paulsen hit a ball into center field and Easton Bobb was able to run it down to end the threat and start Post 77’s postseason with a win.

Jackson Gugel opened the scoring with a run-scoring single to plate Goodman after he reached with a leadoff double and advanced to third on a Superior error. Liam Brennan followed with a double to plate Gugel and double the Post 77 lead. Goodman drove in a run with his second double of the day in the fourth before a sacrifice fly from Easton Bobb and a wild pitch scored Grady Frederick in the fifth. Goodman scored Chippewa Falls’ final run of the game on a wild pitch in the sixth.

“Our bats have gotten hot as of late,” Chippewa Falls Post 77 coach Jordan Steinmetz said. “The kids have been doing a really good job of hitting the ball hard and putting the ball in play instead of striking out. They’re doing a really good job of having good at-bats.”

That was more than enough run support for Bresina and Parker Coach on the hill. Bresina scattered four hits and one walk in six innings as he allowed four runs (one earned) with five strikeouts.

“He’s a competitor, he’s a gamer,” Steinmetz said of Bresina. “You hand him the ball, and he’s going to go out there and give you his best. That’s all I ask of him. He did a really good job.”

Coach came on in the seventh and worked around a leadoff hit batter and Kalin’s triple for the save. The ability for the Bresina and Coach combo to provide a winning seven innings on the mound leaves Post 77 in a good spot with the rest of its staff as the tournament moves on.

“It’s good because if I eat a lot of innings that leaves a lot of room for all of our pitchers to pitch as many innings as they can because once you run out of pitching in these things, it’s really hard to win games,” Bresina said. “It’s good that I got a lot of pitches in (and) good that I ate a lot of innings so now our other guys can go out and throw a lot of strikes too.”

Superior committed six errors including four in the first three innings. Bresina’s lone major mistake of the ballgame came in the second when Abe Ahlberg blasted a one-out home run out to left field to cut the Chippewa Falls lead to 2-1. Superior scored three unearned runs in the fifth inning as Chippewa Falls’ only error of the game scored a run and extended the inning before a two-run double for Paulsen.

“Our defense has been good,” Steinmetz said. “Brendan for sure makes guys put the ball in play and our guys did a really good job of defending.”

Gugel and Brennan each had two hits and Gugel and Bobb each had one stolen base in the win.

“It’s awesome,” Bresina said of the run support, “because if you put the ball in play that’s the best thing. It’s better than strikeouts, better than popups. Putting it on the ground its most likely for a team to make errors, it’s most likely for you to get on base and as a pitcher it’s the best feeling in the world. You can go out there with all the confidence in the world and pitch your heart out.”

Paulsen finished 2-for-4 to lead the offense for Superior.

Chippewa Falls has now won five of its last seven games with the most recent win being an 8-6 triumph over Eau Claire last Thursday at Casper Park.

“It feels good,” Bresina said of the team’s surge. “We have a good winning streak going. Lots of confidence in the dugout. We’re having a lot of fun right now.”

La Crosse Post 52 shut out Tomah Post 201 10-0 in five innings in the first game of the day on Tuesday. La Crosse advanced to face the host Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 on Tuesday evening in the final game of the day with Chippewa Falls awaiting the winner. Tomah will be in action on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. versus Superior as both teams look to stay alive in the double elimination tournament.

The regional winning team advances to the AAA state tournament which is held from July 26-30 in Sheboygan.