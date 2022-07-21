Watch Now: Senior Legion Baseball Regionals: Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 routs Chippewa Falls Post 77 for title

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 senior legion baseball team slugged its way past Chippewa Falls Post 77 to a AAA regional championship on Thursday afternoon with an 11-0 victory in five innings at Carson Park.

Eau Claire came out strong with eight runs on six hits in the first inning while also capitalizing on two 77 errors as the team sent 12 batters to the plate.

It took just three pitches for the Eau Claire to get on the board off Chippewa Falls starter Jackson Gugel.

Luke Erickson was hit by the first pitch of the game before Jack Kein ripped a single on the second to put two on for Dylan O’Connell. Gugel’s third pitch was a ball but an error on the throw as Erickson stole third base scored the leadoff hitter and staked Eau Claire to a nearly immediate lead. O’Connell ultimately walked before Gabe Richardson was hit by a pitch. Sam Feck plated a run on a fielder’s choice before Jonah Hanson ripped a single down the first-base line to score another. Jack Redwine reached on an error with Will Thibodeau later doubling to score two before Erickson added an RBI double of his own. Kein capped the scoring with an RBI single.

“Unfortunately we didn’t play our best game from the start,” Chippewa Falls Post 77 coach Jordan Steinmetz said. “Whatever it was today, but they’re a really good baseball team. They hit the ball around the park and best of luck to them at state.”

Hanson brought home a run on a single and later scored on a passed ball as Eau Claire added two runs in the second before O’Connell drove home Kein on a double in the third. Dawson Goodman pitched the final three innings for Post 77, allowing one run while striking out three.

Eau Claire scored a combined 24 runs in wins over La Crosse and Chippewa Falls to start the tournament.

Eau Claire earned its first win of the tournament over Chippewa Falls on Wednesday afternoon in a 14-0 triumph in five innings. Pitcher Christian Schaller tossed a five-inning perfect game in the win and received plenty of support by the bats.

The bid for a second straight perfect game was ended early when Liam Brennan singled with two outs in the first inning off Eau Claire starter Jalen Pascal. Brennan added another single in the third and Owen Krista legged out an infield single in the fifth.

Chippewa Falls defeated Eau Claire 8-6 to close the regular season last Thursday at Casper Park — something Eau Claire coach Faanes reminded his team of prior to the start of regionals and his squad responded with a pair of impressive victories.

“It is impressive I guess to me,” Faanes said of the two wins over Chippewa Falls. “They just did a great job and things worked our way. Chip had an extra game today, which I think we caught them a bit worn out. They’re a great team. Jordan does a great job with them.”

With the victory, Eau Claire advances to next week’s state tournament in Sheboygan.

Chippewa Falls (11-13) advanced to the championship round with a 7-6 come-from-behind victory over Superior Post 435 in eight innings in the first game of the day. Dawson Goodman’s two-run walk-off single with the bases loaded scored Gavin Goodman and Mayson Tester to win it after Superior scored one run in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Kole Paulsen. Superior had the chance to add further runs but a popped up double play off a suicide squeeze with the bases loaded and one out thwarted the threat.

“That was awesome,” Steinmetz said of the win. “The guys never quit, and I’m pretty sure almost everyone played that game. That was the telltale of a team sport game right there, and it was awesome. They battled to the very end, and it was cool to see.”

The final play of the game was the only time Chippewa Falls led Superior after the Reds jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, then later took the lead back with single run tallies in the fourth and fifth. Easton Bobb closed the gap to 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth on a run-scoring single just in front of the Superior center fielder before Brennan’s sacrifice fly scored Dawson Goodman to tie the game after he led off the seventh with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a fly out from Gugel.

Gugel pitched well in relief of starter Jakeb LeQuia, allowing one run in three innings while striking out four to earn the victory. Dawson Goodman finished 2-for-4 with a walk while Gavin Goodman had two hits, a sacrifice fly and a hit by pitch to start the winning rally with one out in the eighth. Abe Ahlberg and Logan Stenberg were each 2-for-5 with a run scored for Superior.

Chippewa committed four errors in the game but overcame those mistakes to beat Superior for the second time in three days. Chippewa Falls earned a 6-5 win over Superior to start the tournament on Tuesday in a game which the Reds brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh before Post 77 closed the win.

“I think we improved all year,” Steinmetz said. “It was really good to see. Obviously we didn’t play our best games when it mattered a little bit. It was good to see them improve, and it was a good group of kids. So that always makes it a way better time.”