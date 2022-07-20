Watch Now: Senior Legion Baseball Regionals: Schaller, bats power Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 past Chippewa Falls Post 77

EAU CLAIRE — The combination of Christian Schaller and the offense behind him was simply too much.

The Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 hurler tossed a five-inning perfect game while his team's offense pounded out 15 hits in a 14-0 win over Chippewa Falls Post 77 in Wednesday afternoon's AAA regional matchup at Carson Park.

"They hit the crap out of the ball," Chippewa Falls Post 77 coach Jordan Steinmetz said of Eau Claire. "They hit it all around the park, and Schaller threw really well against us and had us off balance. He pitched incredible today."

Schaller worked efficiently as he covered five innings on just 60 pitches and retired all 15 Chippewa Falls batters he faced in order. He had seven strikeouts and said he felt better as the game went on.

"At the end the game was well in hand, but the last inning I was kind of nervous because I wanted him to get that perfect game," Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 coach Mark Faanes said of Schaller. "So there were a little bit of nerves there."

Eau Claire managed a pair of singles in the first two innings before the offense came to life from the third inning on to advance to Thursday with a chance to win the regional title. Luke Erickson and Gabe Richardson blasted home runs in the third inning before Jonah Hanson laced an RBI double to push the lead to 4-0.

Six of the first seven batters of the fourth reached base for Eau Claire as the onslaught continued with eight runs as the team sent 13 batters to the plate and had six hits while taking advantage of a pair of Chippewa Falls errors. A pair of runs crossed in the fifth to lengthen the lead.

"We've had that capability all year," Faanes said of the offense. "We haven't really put it together. We've had a lot better focus at the plate the last two days. I think they know what's at stake here, and we're just doing a better job at the plate. Better at-bats all the way around, and when they get their pitch they're barreling it up."

Dylan O'Connell and Mason Kostka had three hits apiece, while Erickson and Jack Redwine each had two-hit efforts. Eau Claire has now scored a combined 24 runs in its first two postseason games and enters Thursday with a chance to win a regional title at home.

"Everybody was just pounding the ball," Schaller said.

Parker Coach closed out Chippewa's 6-5 victory over Superior Post 435 to open the tournament on Tuesday and started Wednesday's contest. He made it through the first two innings unscathed before running into trouble in the third and fourth inning. Owen Krista took over after Coach allowed 12 runs in 3⅔ innings and pitched the final four outs.

Superior shut out Tomah Post 201 7-0 in the first game of the day on Wednesday to stay alive in the tournament. Superior battled La Crosse Post 52 in the final game of the day on Wednesday in another elimination contest with the winner advancing meet Chippewa Falls at 11 a.m. Thursday. The winner of that game faces Eau Claire at 2 p.m. and would need to beat Eau Claire twice to secure a regional title in the double elimination tournament.

"I told the guys it didn't matter if we lost 30-0 or 1-0, we still gotta play tomorrow at 11," Steinmetz said. "It's double elimination so we get another chance, and now we've just got to play with our backs against the wall."

The regional winning team advances to the AAA state tournament, which is held from July 26-30 in Sheboygan.