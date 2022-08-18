WBA Finals: Chemistry carries Tilden back to state finals

Talent matters in any sport.

But for a team to truly reach its potential, chemistry needs to also be a strength.

The Tilden Tigers have shown that throughout the spring and summer, and entering this weekend’s Wisconsin Baseball Association state finals, the team is firing on all cylinders in all facets of the game.

Tilden qualified for the finals with a strong effort in last weekend’s regionals hosted at Casper Park, where the Tigers routed the Rib Lake Osprey and Viroqua Sox by a combined 25-6 margin of victory. The Chippewa River Baseball League regular season and tournament champions have carried over a stellar 18-2 overall record league play into the second season.

“If you’re looking at it that way, we’re checking off all the boxes we need to check and we’ve got one more to check,” Tilden manager Ryan Baier said of his team’s league and regional triumphs.

The Tigers are once again loaded with talent around the diamond. Outfielder Jordan Steinmetz won the CRBL Most Valuable Player award during the regular season and was an all-legion team selection along with shortstop Drew Steinmetz, utility player Noah Hanson and pitcher PJ LeQuia. Outfielder Lucas Steinmetz earned all-league honorable mention, and first baseman Christian Hall was a Gold Glove award recipient as the Tigers beat Chippewa Falls and Osseo for the franchise’s league-best 19th CRBL crown.

Baier said this year’s team is one of the “most fun” teams he’s ever played on and said the team has great chemistry all around the lineup. He also said the team is playing well in all phases of the game and not letting any mistakes that might happen snowball into larger issues that can lose games.

“(We’re going to have to) go into every game with the same mentality we’ve had this last month, and I like to call it the next man up mentality,” Baier said. “You can’t get too high, can’t get too low. We’ve got to be prepared for everything that’s going to get thrown at us. Baseball’s a weird sport, and I believe it’s one of the biggest momentum sports there is.”

Tilden has won two WBA state championships (1995, 2004) and overall has a 76-46 record in 49 total appearances. This year marks the 21st time the Tigers have advanced to the final weekend of the tournament.

The Tigers are in pool play on Friday and Saturday in Sparta and open action at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Hayward Hawks before a 1 p.m. contest on Saturday against the Washburn Sharptails. The Eau Claire Cavaliers are the CRBL’s other representative in the finals. The Cavs play two Saturday games in Viroqua, starting at 1 p.m. against the Brill Millers before a 7 p.m. showdown against the River Falls Fighting Fish.

The winner of each of the four pools will advance to Sunday’s semifinals with those two victors meeting in the championship game in Onalaska.

Overall, the CRBL has won nine WBA championships in history with the Cavaliers owning the most recent one in 2019, defeating the Tigers in an all-CRBL final.