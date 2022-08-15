WBA Tournament: Tilden Tigers, Eau Claire Cavaliers advance to state finals

The Tilden Tigers and Eau Claire Cavaliers are onto the Wisconsin Baseball Association state finals after strong performances this past weekend in early-round pool play.

The Tigers earned a pair of sizable victories in a regional hosted at Casper Park, defeating the Rib Lake Osprey 12-2 in eight innings on Friday night before routing the Viroqua Sox 13-4 on Sunday afternoon. The Cavaliers split their two games but advanced via tiebreaker. Eau Claire started the weekend with a 5-3 loss to the the Spring Valley Hawks on Saturday before earning a 4-3 victory against the Everest Merchants on Sunday in Merrill.

Tilden scored a combined seven runs in the first three innings of Friday's opening win over Rib Lake including four in the second inning. Jordan Steinmetz was 3-for-4 with two walks and two runs scored. Drew Steinmetz added three hits, Nolan Baier doubled and scored twice, Ben Steinmetz had two singles and scored three runs and Lucas Steinmetz singled, doubled, walked and scored three runs in the win. Noah Hanson scattered seven hits and two earned runs in six innings to go with four strikeouts for the win on the mound.

Nine runs in the first inning set the tone in the win over Viroqua. Ben Steinmetz had three of Tilden's 13 hits including a double and two runs batted in. Drew Steinmetz, James Gilbertson and Lucas Steinmetz each had two hits while Drew Steinmetz, Jon Schoch, Gilbertson and Ben Steinmetz each drove in two runs. PJ LeQuia allowed four unearned runs across seven innings while striking out seven.

The Cavaliers were held to three hits in their opening loss to Spring Valley. Cooper Kapanke homered and drove in two while Gabe O'Brien doubled and Caden Erickson had a hit and stolen base. Charlie Thibodeau went the distance for Spring Valley, striking out 17 while scattering three hits and four runs (two earned runs). The Cavs came back to earn a tight one-run win over Everest. Erickson blasted a three-run home run in the seventh inning to give Eau Claire the lead for good. Xavier Bembnister had a hit and RBI, O'Brien doubled and Josh Garcia had a hit in the win. Austin Goetsch tossed three innings of scoreless relief on the mound to earn the win.

The Tigers and Cavaliers will be back in action in the state finals, beginning this Friday in games hosted jointly by Sparta, Coon Valley, Viroqua and Onalaska.

The league's other five teams saw their seasons come to an end.

The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks went 1-1 in two games in River Falls, beating La Crescent 10-8 in Saturday's opener before falling to Prescott 5-1. The Lumberjacks overcame an early 6-2 deficit in their first game with four runs in the third, one i the seventh and three more in the ninth. Caleb Gardow was 3-for-5 wit a double and Jake Varsho, Luke Schemenauer, Matt Martineau, Chandler Blair and Blayde Bowe each had two hits. Wes Boyarski went all nine innings for the win as he struck out six and the defense played error-free baseball behind him. Varsho had two hits and Schemenauer and Martineau each had a double in the second game defeat.

Jim Falls also went 1-1 across two games in Merrill. The Sturgeons earned a 5-2 victory in 12 innings over the Merrill Rangers in Friday's first game. Tristin Hable and Bobby Soran each had four hits and combined for three doubles while Ryan Krumenauer had two hits. Will Jacobson pitched all 12 innings for the Sturgeons, scattering eight hits and six walks while striking out four. The Hayward Hawks scored the first seven runs of the game in a 9-3 victory over Jim Falls on Sunday. Evan Dennis was 2-for-5 and Mitch Howard drove in three runs for Jim Falls.

The Eau Claire Bears split two games in Marshfield. The Bears started the weekend on a high note Saturday in a 13-3 win over Marshfield in seven innings. Joel Zachow went the distance on the mound while Austin LeMay was 4-for-4 with two stolen bases, Nate Kent added three hits, two steals and two runs scored and Jim Thill was 3-for-5 with three runs scored, a double and a steal. The Bears fell in extra innings to the Washburn Sharptails 8-7 on Sunday.

The Eau Claire Rivermen finished 1-1 in two regional games in Ellsworth, starting with a 3-0 loss to the Hudson River Bats on Saturday. Andy Niese, Alec Johnson and Brett Jensen each had one hit in defeat for the Rivermen. Eau Claire bounced back to best the Whittlesey Reds 9-6 in 10 innings in their second game of the day. Andy Niese was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, two walks and an run batted in. Carson Windeshausen and Brett Jensen had two hits each with Windeshausen driving in three. Lance Lettner scored three runs and Jacob Lacy had three sacrifices and a run batted in. Jesse Urbanek was victorious in relief, striking out four in 4.2 innings while allowing seven hits and two earned runs.

The Osseo Merchants started their weekend in Haugen with a 19-1 win in seven innings over the Glidden Orioles before suffering a 3-0 defeat to the host Knights on Sunday. Five Merchants had two hits apiece in the opening win. Todd Wienkes was 2-for-3 with four runs batted in and a double, Jesse Brockman had two hits and three RBIs, Gabe Richardson was 2-for-3 with two doubles, Nolan Matson doubled as a part of a 2-for-3 day with two runs scored and three runs batted in and Jimi Zawacki had two hits, two runs, two runs batted in and two walks. Scott Hovell, Zach Theisse and Dakota Clouse teamed up for the shutout, allowing five total hits with four strikeouts. Wienkes had the lone hit of the day against the Knights as the Merchants stranded 11 runners on base in the shutout loss. Alex Byom struck out 12 and allowed three earned runs in seven innings.