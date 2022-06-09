Wednesday CRBL Roundup: Chippewa Falls pulls away from Eau Claire Cavaliers

The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks scored three runs in the eighth inning to open up a tie game and help earn a 4-1 Chippewa River Baseball League win over the Eau Claire Cavaliers on Wednesday evening at Casper Park.

Nate Hayes had two hits and drove in a run while Dawson Mathwig added two singles for the Lumberjacks (4-3). Blake Trippler drove in two runs in the victory.

Caden Erickson was 3-for-3 with a run scored and Josh Garcia had two singles and one run batted in for the Cavaliers (4-5).

Beef River 8, Cadott 4

At Strum, the Bullfrogs doubled up the Red Sox.

Tim Prince finished 3-for-4 with a double and Taylor Rathke added two hits, three runs scored and two walks for the Bullfrogs (1-7). Ethan Bartels earned the win on the mound, striking out six while scattering three earned runs across nine innings for the complete-game win.

Ely Johnson was 4-for-5 with two doubles, one run scored and one run batted in for the Red Sox (1-8).

Beef River scored five runs in the seventh inning to take the lead for good.

Osseo 8, Eau Claire Bears 0

At Altoona, the Merchants shut out the Bears.

Zach Theisse earned the win for the Merchants as he scattered four hits and one walk across nine innings with five strikeouts. Ryan Freitag was 2-for-4 with a double, Joe Zawacki added two hits including a double and Zak Iverson drove in two runs for the Merchants (6-1).

Jack Shirpke was 2-for-4 for the Bears (7-2).

