Wednesday CRBL Roundup: Tilden powers past Bloomer

The Tilden Tigers scored in six out of seven innings including five runs in the fifth to earn a 10-0 victory in seven innings over the Bloomer Woodticks on Wednesday evening at Casper Park.

James Gilbertson, Nolan Baier and Cole Zwiefelhofer had two hits apiece for Tilden. Gilbertson drove in three runs, Baier scored twice and doubled and Zwiefelhofer also had three RBIs and one double in the victory. Jordan Steinmetz scored three runs and stole a base as Tilden (16-2) clinches at least a share of the top regular season record in the league.

Justin Ignarski scattered four hits and three walks across six innings with five strikeouts before Stephen Scatassa tossed a scoreless seventh.

Tyler Plitzner doubled while Cole Schwab and Matt Schley each had a hit and a walk for the Woodticks (1-16).

Eau Claire Cavaliers 15, Jim Falls 3 (7 inn.)

At Eau Claire, the Cavaliers bested the Sturgeons.

Conor O'Reilly finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and one run batted in. Ethan Kjellberg was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs and Cooper Kapanke drove in four and scored twice for the Cavaliers (10-7). Austin Goetsch earned the win on the mound, striking out six while allowing three unearned runs in 5.1 innings.

Bobby Soran and Austin Sykora each had two hits with Kole Smith and Beau Snyder each driving in one run for Jim Falls (8-8).

Eau Claire Bears 7, Cadott 6

At Altoona, the Bears (12-5) edged the Red Sox (3-13).