Wednesday CRBL Roundup: Tilden powers past Jim Falls

Five runs in the fourth inning and three more in the seventh helped the Tilden Tigers power past the Jim Falls Sturgeons 9-2 on Wednesday evening at Casper Park in a Chippewa River Baseball League battle.

Nine different players had at least one hit for the Tigers (12-2), led by two apiece for Alex Ruf and Jordan Steinmetz. Ruf doubled, stole two bases and scored twice out of the final spot in the batting order and Steinmetz had two runs scored and two RBIs from the leadoff spot. Drew Steinmetz and Ben Steinmetz each added two RBIs in the victory. That was more than enough run support for Tilden starter Carl Krumenauer as he went six strong innings, scattering five hits and one walk while allowing two runs (one earned) with one strikeout.

Justin Toman was 3-for-4 with a run scored to lead the Sturgeons (7-5) and Evan Dennis added two hits. Ryan Krumenauer and AJ Schemenauer each had one run batted in for Jim Falls.

Osseo 2, Eau Claire Cavaliers 2

At Osseo, Luke Eide and Alex Byom teamed up to toss a complete game, six-hit shutout for the Merchants.

Eide earned the win on the mound with six scoreless innings, striking out four while allowing five hits and a pair of walks. Byom earned the save in relief with three shutout innings to go with five strikeouts. Osseo scored twice in the fourth for the only runs of the contest. Todd Wienkes and Zak Iverson each had RBIs and Scott Hovell was 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Merchants.

Ryan Venee had two hits and stole one base for the Cavaliers. Lucas Costley struck out four while allowing two hits, six walks and two unearned runs in 4.1 innings pitched. Austin Goetch threw 3.2 innings of scoreless relief with five strikeouts for Eau Claire.