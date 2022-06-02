Wednesday Local Roundup: Eau Claire Bears edge Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks in CRBL battle

The Eau Claire Bears edged the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks 5-4 on Wednesday evening in a Chippewa River Baseball League matchup at Casper Park.

Joel Zachow earned the win on the mound for the Bears (3-1), striking out six while scattering six walks and two earned runs over seven innings. Leon Burmeister allowed four runs (three earned) in eight innings with nine punchouts for the Lumberjacks (1-3).

Levi Wilson finished 2-for-4 with one run batted in while JD Prescher drove in two runs and Austin LeMay plated on run in the win. Caleb Gardow and Matt Martineau had head three hits and Griffin Spindler added two singles for Chippewa Falls.

Eau Claire Cavaliers 9, Tilden 5

At Eau Claire, the Cavaliers outhit the Tigers 14-8 to help earn a victory.

Jaxon Vance picked up the win on the mound for the Cavaliers, striking out four in four innings. Ryan Venne and Caden Erickson had two hits apiece with Erickson driving in one run for the Cavs (2-4).

Cole Zwiefelhofer finished 2-for-5 with a run scored for the Tigers (4-1).

Osseo 10, Beef River 0 (7 inn.)

At Osseo, the Merchants scored four in the first inning and five in the fifth to help earn a win over the Bullfrogs.

Ryan Freitag was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and one RBI. Jaxon Kostka, Todd Wienkes and Dakota Clouse each had two hits and Clouse drove in four runs while Kostka scored three times.

Zach Theisse, Alex Byom, Preston Gamroth and Luke Eide teamed up to toss seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts and four hits allowed.

Prep Baseball

Rib Lake 7, Thorp 3

At Thorp, Rib Lake scored the first seven runs in a Division 4 regional title victory over the Cardinals.

Denzel Sutton had two hits and Korbin Rosemeyer drove in two runs for Thorp.

Jackson Blomberg tripled and drove in two as a part of a 2-for-3 performance and Logan Blomberg added a triple and run batted in for Rib Lake (12-7).

