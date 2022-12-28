Wednesday Prep Roundup: Unbeaten McDonell boys basketball powers past Bayfield

Thirteen different players scored for the McDonell boys basketball team on Wednesday in a 78-28 victory over Bayfield at the Denny Laramy Memorial Tournament at McDonell.

Canan Huss led the Macks (9-0) with 19 points, followed by Eddie Mittermeyer with 17 points including five 3-pointers while Miles Flanagan added 11 points.

Quintin Bressette scored 10 points for the Trollers (1-6).

McDonell jumped out to a 42-12 halftime lead.

Arcadia 74, Stanley-Boyd 65

At Arcadia, the Raiders earned a nonconference win over the Orioles.

Henry Hoel led the Orioles (1-9) with 24 points including 22 in the second half while Haydn Gustafson added 21 points.

Maverick Drozkowski scored 18 points for Arcadia (3-2) and was one of five Raiders in double figures.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 3, Madison Edgewood 1

At Ashwaubenon, the Cardinals scored all three goals in the third period to earn a win at the the Showdown in Titletown.

Jack Bowe, Ethan Foiles and Jackson Hoem each scored for the Cardinals (7-1).

Derek Strong made 22 saves in goal for the victory.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1-1 in Fond du Lac

At Fond du Lac, the Sabers won one and lost one on the first day at the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Holiday Classic.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie started the day with a 2-0 defeat to the Fox Cities Stars before earning a 2-1 overtime win over Black River Falls. Kasandra Herr made 14 saves in the opening defeat as the Sabers outshot the Stars by a 27-16 margin with Fox Cities goaltender Ella Sciborski stopping all 27 shots.

Kinley Laux scored on an assist from Rhylee Buesgen in the third period to tie the game against Black River Falls before Joey Schemenauer netted the game winner on an assist from Paige Steinmetz and Addison Frenette. Herr made 20 saves in the victory for the Sabers (5-4) as the team outshot the Tigers 59-21.

Girls Basketball

Hillsboro 54, McDonell 50

At McDonell, the Tigers edged the Macks at the Denny Laramy Memorial Tournament.

Aubrey Dorn scored 18 points to lead the Macks (6-3) and Emily Cooper added 12 points.

Kyra Bisarek had a team-high 15 points for Hillsboro (7-1).

IN PHOTOS: McDonell boys basketball stays unbeaten with win over Flambeau 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22 Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22