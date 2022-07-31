Weekend CRBL Roundup: Chippewa Falls doubles up Jim Falls to close regular season

JIM FALLS — The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks scored four runs in the third and fifth innings to help beat Jim Falls 8-4 on Sunday afternoon in a Chippewa River Baseball League regular season finale.

Nate Hayes had three of the 14 hits for Chippewa Falls (12-6), scoring two runs and driving in one on a solo home run. Caleb Gardow, Griffin Spindler, Luke Franz and Trevor Franz each had two hits with Spindler and Luke Franz driving in one run each.

Matt Martineau tossed two innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts to earn the win for the Lumberjacks. Bobby Soran was 3-for-5 with two runs batted in and Beau Snyder was 2-for-3 with two run scored and one walk for the Sturgeons. Mitch Howard had a hit, RBI and two walks for Jim Falls (9-9).

Eau Claire Rivermen 12, Cadott 2 (6 inn.)

At Cadott, the Rivermen earned a victory over the Red Sox in six innings.

The Rivermen (8-10) scored seven runs in the first inning before adding two runs in the third and three in the sixth. Tyler Gray struck out 10 in five innings while allowing one unearned run. Lance Lettner was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Jacob Lacy was 2-for-4 with a double and Carson Windeshausen was 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in the sixth inning.

Ely Johnson and Mike Danielson each had two hits for Cadott (3-15).

Saturday

Eau Claire Bears 1, Osseo 0

At Osseo, one run in the first was enough for the Bears in a shutout victory over the Merchants.

Jack Shirpke drove in Riley Boushak in the first inning for the lone scoring of the contest. Logan Berg had two hits for the Bears (13-5) in the victory in support of starting pitcher Joel Zachow, who struck out seven while scattering seven hits and four walks for the shutout.

Storm Standiford had one hit and two walks and Jesse Brockman doubled for the Merchants (15-3). Luke Eide allowed one unearned run in six innings with 11 strikeouts before Scott Hovell struck out six in three scoreless innings.

Tilden clinches the top seed in the postseason with the Bears victory and will host Chippewa Falls in Wednesday's wild card semifinals. Osseo will host the Bears in the other semifinal with the two winners meeting next Saturday for the league championship.