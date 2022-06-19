Weekend CRBL Roundup: Jim Falls sweeps doubleheader with Eau Claire Rivermen

EAU CLAIRE — The Jim Falls Sturgeons utilized a pair of powerful pitching performances to sweep a doubleheader against the Eau Claire Rivermen by scores of 2-0 and 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Fairfax Park.

Will Jacobson went all seven innings in the opening win, striking out two while scattering five hits and two walks. The Sturgeons scored twice in the fifth for the lone scoring. Evan Dennis was 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Sturgeons and Isaac Lindstrom had an RBI. James Davis was 2-for-2 with a double and walk at the plate for the Rivermen and was strong on the mound in his own right, allowing two unearned runs across five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Mike Mauer was strong for the Sturgeons (7-3) in the second game as he scattered four hits and two walks while striking out three in seven strong. Ryan Krumenauer was 2-for-3 with two steals, Jake Eslinger added two his of his own including a double and a seventh-inning RBI to drive in Evan Davis for the lone run.

Alex St. John was 2-for-2 and Carson Windeshausen had a hit and stolen base for the Rivermen (4-6) while Tyler Gray was the hard-luck loser with one earned run in seven innings while striking out eight.

Saturday

Cadott 6-7, Bloomer 3-0

At Bloomer, the Red Sox took both games of a twinbill with the Woodticks by scores of 6-3 and 7-0.

Chad Kron, Zac Merritt and Shawn Sedlacek each had two hits in the first game with Sedlacek doubling twice. Kron and Sedlacek each had an RBI and Sedlacek scored two runs. Kaden Thurmond went the distance for the win on the mound, striking out five while allowing seven hits, four walks and three earned runs. Tyler Plitzner had two hits including a double and drove in a while. Curtis Dachel added an RBI of his own and allowed six run (five earned) in seven innings with five strikeouts for the Woodticks.

Cadott scored twice in the first, third and sixth innings of the second game to complete the sweep.

Alex Schmidt and Zac Merritt teamed up for the shutout with Schmidt throwing the first five innings with four hits and eight walks allowed before Merritt tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts, three walks and one hit allowed. Logan Burzynski, Merritt, Bennett Bowe and Jonah Hansen each had two hits with Hansen doubling and driving in three for the Red Sox (3-10).

Corey Poirier had two hits including a double for Bloomer (1-8).

Tilden 10-1, Beef River 0-0

At Casper Park, the Tigers swept a doubleheader with the Bullfrogs.

Eight runs in the third inning helped Tilden earn a 10-0 win in five innings in game one. Cole Zwiefelhofer and Lucas Steinmetz each had two hits and combined to drive in five runs with Steinmetz doubling and tripling. Trevor Olson, Ben Steinmetz, Jon Schoch and Nolan Baier each drove in a run for Tilden. Noah Hanson struck out seven while allowing two hits and one walk in five scoreless innings.

Justin Ignarski and Carl Krumenauer outdueled Wes Boyarski in the second game for a 1-0 victory. Ignarski struck out five while scattering four hits and one walk before Krumenauer struck out a pair while allowing two hits in two innings for Tilden. Boyarski allowed an unearned run in six innings with a pair of strikeouts while allowing six hits and four walks for Beef River (1-10). Hanson had two hits including a double and Drew Steinmetz added a double for Tilden (9-2).

