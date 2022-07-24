Weekend CRBL Roundup: Osseo's Eide tosses seven-inning no-hitter in victory over Cadott

CADOTT — Luke Eide threw a seven-inning no-hitter as Osseo earned a 14-1 victory in seven innings over the Cadott Red Sox on Sunday afternoon.

Eide struck out 12 while walking two and allowing on first-inning run. Ryan Freitag was 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and four runs batted in and Brandt Freitag was 4-for-4 with two home runs including a grand slam, three runs scored and five runs batted in. Nolan Matson also homered and drove in three as a part of his 2-for-5 performance and Tanner Marsh was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two runs batted in for the Merchants (14-2).

Osseo scored three runs in the second, third and fifth innings to go with five in the fourth of the win over the Red Sox (3-14).

Jim Falls 4, Bloomer 3

At Jim Falls, the Sturgeons edged the Woodticks by the slimmest of margins.

Tristin Hable had three of Jim Falls' nine hits, scoring twice and driving in one run. Bobby Soran and AJ Schemenauer were each 2-for-4 with Schemenauer driving in three runs. Will Jacobson went the distance on the mound for the win, striking out 12 while walking a pair and allowing three earned runs for the Sturgeons (9-8).

Corey Poirier, Curtis Dachel, Jay Ryder and Jackson Simmons each had two hits for Bloomer (1-17). Simmons doubled while Brent Sarauer, Ryder and Simmons each had one RBI. Dachel struck out nine in eight innings, allowing two earned runs and walking three.

Saturday

Osseo 3, Eau Claire Rivermen 1

At Eau Claire, the Merchants scored three runs in the eighth for a victory over the Rivermen.

Blake Thiesse went seven strong innings for the victory on the mound, allowing one unearned runs while scattering nine hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Logan Boettcher struck out three in two scoreless innings of relief for the save.

Nolan Matson was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in and Tanner Marsh added two hits and a run scored for the Merchants.

Tyler Gray went the distance for the Rivermen (7-10), striking out four while allowing three earned runs on eight hits and one walk. Lance Lettner, Jacob Lacy and Jake Becker each had two hits and Sawyer Sturz drove in a run for Eau Claire.