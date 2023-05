BLOOMER — The Tilden Tigers opened the Chippewa River Baseball League season with an 18-8 victory in seven innings over the Bloomer Woodticks on Sunday.

Cole Zwiefelhofer had three of Tilden's 13 hits in a 3-for-3 effort with three runs scored and one run batted in for the Tigers (1-0). Mitch LaVelle homered in a 2-for-3 performance along with a double, two runs scored and three runs batted in. Tanner Opsal homered and drove in three runs, Jon Schoch was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and a double, James Gilbertson was 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and four runs batted in and Ben Steinmetz drove in three and scored three runs.

PJ LeQuia struck out four in three scoreless innings for the victory.

Tyler Plitzner was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in, Ethan Rothbauer and Cole Schwab each had two hits and Schwab drove in a pair of runs for Bloomer (0-1).

Osseo 14, Eau Claire Bears 2

At Osseo, the Merchants earned a win over the Bears in seven innings.

Jesse Brockman, Jimi Zawacki and Jaxon Kostka had three hits apiece for the Merchants (0-1) with Kostka driving six runs with a home run and double and Zawacki driving in three. Ryan Freitag doubled twice, Scott Hovell had two hits and two runs scored and Gabe Richardson homered in the win.

Luke Eide struck out six in six strong innings with two earned runs allowed.

Jim Thill was 2-for-3 and Tyler Oestrich drove in two runs for the Bears (0-1).

In other action

The Cadott Red Sox beat the Jim Falls Sturgeons 8-3 in Jim Falls while the Augusta Athletics returned to league play with a 7-3 defeat to the Eau Claire Rivermen in Augusta. Additional information from either game was not reported.

Photos: 65th annual Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game 7-1-22