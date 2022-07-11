Weekend Local Baseball Roundup: Tilden tops Eau Claire Cavaliers in CRBL battle

The Tilden Tigers scored the first five runs in a 5-2 Chippewa River Baseball League victory over the Eau Claire Cavaliers on Sunday evening at Casper Park.

Jordan Steinmetz had three of Tilden's nine hits and drove in one run for the Tigers. Dane Weiland and Lucas Steinmetz each had two hits while Jon Schoch, Weiland and Ben Steinmetz each had one run batted in. PJ LeQuia went seven strong innings for Tilden (12-2), striking out six while allowing one earned run.

Mitch Voller and Ethan Kjellberg each had two hits and Kjellberg drove in one run for the Cavaliers (7-6).

Eau Claire Bears 7-15, Jim Falls 2-2

At Jim Falls, the Bears won both games of a doubleheader with the Sturgeons by scores of 7-2 and 15-2 in six innings.

Riley Boushak and Matt Miller each had two hits for the Bears in game one. Boushak drove in three runs and Miller scored three times while Jack Shirpke doubled for the Bears. Nate Kent and Blake Johnson each added an RBI in support of the pitching duo of Joel Zachow and Mitch Benderston. Zachow struck out eight and allowed an earned run in five innings before Benderston struck out three and allowed on unearned run in two innings.

AJ Schemenauer was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and and Bob Maurer doubled for the Sturgeons.

Eau Claire scored 11 runs in the sixth inning of the second game to pull away to the sweep. Shirpke led the Bears (10-3) with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate with two runs batted in and a double. Boushak and Josh Halling each had two hits with Halling driving in four runs and Boushak adding an RBI. Jim Thill drove in two runs and Miller scored three times. Chevy Tollefson struck out four in five innings of work while allowing two earned runs.

Bobby Soran had two hits and Peter Thaler plated a run for Jim Falls (7-7).

Eau Claire Rivermen 10, Bloomer 4

At Bloomer, the Rivermen scored all ten runs in the third through fifth innings in a victory over the Woodticks.

Andy Niese was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and Lance Lettner finished 2-for-5 with a triple, stolen base and two runs batted in for the Rivermen (6-9). Blake Loegering had two hits and two runs scored and James Davis was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Davis struck out four across seven innings while allowing four earned runs in the win.

Keegan Yohnk was 3-for-3 with a double, stolen base and run batted in, Brent Sarauer and Jay Ryder each had two hits and Tyler Plitzner stole two bases for Bloomer (1-12).

Saturday

Chippewa Falls 9, Bloomer 1

At Bloomer, the Lumberjacks smacked 13 hits in a victory over the Woodticks.

Caleb Gardow blasted a grand slam and scored twice for Chippewa Falls. Nolan Hutzler, Griffin Spindler and Leo Burmeister each were 2-for-5 with Hutzler having a double and Burmeister coming through with a triple. Blake Trippler had three hits including a double and drove in two while Dylan Waters added two RBIs for the Lumberjack offense. Burmeister struck out 10 while scattering seven hits, one walk and one run in a complete-game win.

Corey Poirier and Curtis Dachel each had two hits and Sean Hurt drove in one run for Bloomer.

Senior Legion

Chippewa Falls Post 77 3-2 at Gopher Classic

At North St. Paul, Minn., Chippewa Falls Post 77 finished 3-2 in pool play at the Gopher Classic.

Post 77 started the weekend on Friday with a 15-5 win in five innings over North St. Paul. Chippewa Falls split two games on Saturday, first falling to Creighton Prep, Neb. 12-4 in five innings before outlasting Oakdale, Minn. 4-3 in eight innings. Sunday saw Post 77 (8-11) split two more games, starting with a 5-1 defeat to Champlin, Minn. before Chippewa Falls beat Minneapolis Washburn, Minn. 8-7.