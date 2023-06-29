Chippewa Steel goaltender Adam Gajan has been drafted with the 35th overall pick in this year's NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks chose Gajan early in the second round of day two of the draft on Thursday as the Slovakia native was the first goaltender selected.

Gajan spent this past season in Chippewa Falls with the Steel in the North American Hockey League where he posted a 19-12-0-1-2 record in the regular season with a 2.57 goals against average while stopping 91.7% of shots faced.

It's the latest in what has been a whirlwind 12 months for Gajan, who was selected of the NAHL Draft a year ago by the Steel after two years playing for HK Skalica's U18 and U20 teams in his home country. Gajan made the team out of training camp and quickly opened eyes across the league and hockey world with his strong play at the NAHL Showcase at the start of the season, earning the chance to move up for a tenure with the Green Bay Gamblers in the Tier-I United States Hockey League and represent his country in the World Junior Championships in late December.

“I came here and I didn’t expect anything, and everything started right after the (NAHL) Showcase,” Gajan said to the Herald in February. “I talked to many schools then I went to USHL and then to World Juniors."

Gajan showed his stuff in the worlds, earning his first playing time in Slovakia’s second contest versus the United States, in which he made 33 saves in net as a part of a 6-3 victory on Dec. 28. His next start was his best, stopping all 28 shots in a 3-0 shutout win over Latvia two days later. Ultimately, Gajan led all goaltenders at the tournament in save percentage during pool play (93.59%) while logging a 2.40 goals against average in four games.

“It was a great experience, and to play for my country was a big deal,” Gajan said.

Ultimately Gajan committed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth before returning to Chippewa in late January and continued his strong play, earning Midwest Division Star of the Week for the week of February 6-12 and being named NAHL Goaltender of the Month in March.

He posted a 0-2-0-1 record and a 2.85 GAA in three games as the Steel were swept by the Wisconsin Windigo in the opening round of the playoffs.

Gajan had the chance to finish last season with the Gamblers, but wanted to remain in Chippewa to help the team that took a chance on him.

“That’s why I didn’t leave because I feel like Chippewa helped me so now I want to help Chippewa,” Gajan said of returning to finish the year.

Gajan will head to Green Bay to play next year before moving north to play for the powerhouse Bulldogs in college. But in the meantime Gajan has made history as the first player drafted into the NAHL since the Steel franchise moved to Chippewa Falls in 2018.

Overall Gajan is the third-highest drafted player from the NAHL in league history. The New Jersey Devils drafted right wing Brian Rolston with the 11th overall pick in the 1991 draft and the Dallas Stars chose goaltender Jason Bacashihua with the 26th overall selection in the 1991 draft.

Gajan was the first North American Hockey League player drafted in this year's draft and joins number one pick Connor Bedard and 19th overall pick Oliver Moore at the top of a noteworthy draft class for the Blackhawks.

"Boasting a 6-foot-3 frame, Gajan complements it nicely with the strength and quickness of his pushes," said EliteProspects of Gajan in its 2023 NHL Draft Guide. "Gajan’s flexibility is great and he loves to show it off. You will often see him bust into the full splits on one-timers, moving side-to-side."

IN PHOTOS: Chippewa Steel host Wisconsin Windigo in first-ever NAHL playoff game in Chippewa Falls 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23