Simply put, it was a chance Casey Mignone couldn’t pass up.

The Chippewa Steel coach is leaving Chippewa Falls to return to the college coaching ranks as he joins the staff at the University of Alaska Fairbanks as an assistant coach.

Mignone has spent the last two years as head coach for the Steel in the North American Hockey League, leading the franchise to the postseason for the first time last year. He was named head coach in August 2021 and prior to joining the Steel, Mignone spent two years as an assistant coach with the St. Cloud Norsemen after serving as head coach for the Rochester Grizzlies in the NA3HL in 2018-19.

Alaska Fairbanks posted a 22-10-2 record last winter as a Division I independent for coach Erik Largen.

“It just felt like a really good fit,” Mignone said. “There’s not too many guys coming from the North American Hockey League directly into college hockey. It was an opportunity I just didn’t think I could pass up.”

Mignone said Largen reached out to him about the job and after talking with the staff, Mignone knew it would be a good fit.

“There’s only a handful of these college assistant jobs,” Mignone said. “The nice thing is I’m going to a team that’s on the up and up and had a great year and looking to have another great year. So that’s really exciting as well.”

But the decision was still a tough one, Mignone said. After posting a 25-31-2-2 record in 2021-22, the Steel improved to 31-25-1-3 this past year. Chippewa finished fourth in the Midwest Division, clinching the franchise’s first playoff berth since moving to Chippewa Falls in 2018.

“It was a tough decision obviously,” Mignone said. “We did a ton of hard work in Chippewa and feel like the team is in a really good spot, set up to have a really good year and build off last year’s momentum. For me to not be a part of that is difficult, one of the difficult things about making this decision.”

Mignone called the fans, billet families and overall organization structure one of the best he’s been around as a coach lauded the players for their effort in helping the team become successful.

Eleven players committed to college teams this past season and overall the 2022-23 team had 12 players that will continue with hockey in college. Mignone will have a familiar face joining him in the coming years in Fairbanks as forward Peyton Platter committed to the join the program last month.

Forwards Sam Rice and Kade Nielsen emerged as two top-level scorers that finished near the top of the league in points in the regular season while last year’s top draft pick goaltender Adam Gajan quickly drew attention around the world. Gajan has committed to play at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and was selected with the 35th overall pick in last month’s NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

“A special group last year,” Mignone said. “Having Adam (Gajan) burst onto the scene is something I’ll never forget. I just really enjoyed the time on the two seasons in Chippewa.

“It’s going to be tough to leave.”

