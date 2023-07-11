Chris Ratzloff has been named as the new head coach for the Chippewa Steel.

Ratzloff takes over as Steel coach for Casey Mignone, who accepted an assistant head coaching position with Division I University of Alaska Fairbanks.

The Rochester, Minn. native Ratzloff brings a strong resume to Chippewa Falls. Ratzloff spent the last four years as head coach for the Rochester Grizzles in the NA3HL — a Tier III team one notch below Tier II Chippewa — where he guided the Grizzles to four Central Division championships, one NA3HL league title and another runner-up finish.

Ironically Ratzloff followed Mignone as head coach with the Grizzlies and will now do the same with the Steel.

“I love the community, I love the team, I love what he’s done," Ratzloff said of taking over the Steel for Mignone. "I think he’s built a fantastic foundation so I’m just really excited to be a part of it.”

A two-time NA3HL Coach of the Year, Ratzloff played in college at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls before coaching high school in Minnesota before moving up to the junior leagues.

Ratzloff has known Mignone since the former Steel coach first came to Rochester. He was approached by Mignone with the chance to join the staff in Chippewa Falls when Mignone took over as head coach in 2021 but Ratzloff said the timing wasn't right. Two years later, it is to take over as head coach.

“We’ve had a good group in Rochester since I got there and we just kind of built on what Casey started his year there," Ratzloff said. "Tough to leave it but I think the timing’s right and I can’t pass up a good opportunity.”

Ratzloff accumulated a stellar 142-28-0-11 record during the regular season with the Grizzles and his teams finished no worse than sixth league wide.

“I think I would probably call myself a teacher," Ratzloff said. "I’m big on skill development, I’m big on developing players (and) getting them opportunities at the next level whether that’s the USHL or college.”

Ratzloff was a part of the team's war room for last month's NAHL Draft where the Steel selected Andover, Minn. native defenseman Landon Stringfellow with team's top pick at 20th overall. Chippewa also added forwards Cam Springer (Dexter, Mich.), Evan West (Pittsboro, Ind.), Sam Ranallo (Rogers, Minn.) and defensemen Nicholas Hatton (Bloomington, Minn.) and Jameson O'Flynn (Hilliard, Ohio) with the team's six selections.

Ratzloff is familiar with the Midwest through his background and feels that can help with the growing number of international players who could make their way to Chippewa Falls that have already found success under Mignone and previous coaches.

“Especially the way the hockey world is now a days, we have (Tomas) Trunda and Kaz(umo Sasaki)," Ratzloff said. "We’ll probably have a couple Canadians this year and maybe some more Europeans. Guys are coming from all over the world, not just all over the United States. The friendly Midwest type of thing, I think it’s welcoming to all the players. I think that’s one of my strengths.”

The Steel will host its main camp on July 20-24 in Andover, Minn. as invited players get a chance to showcase their skills for coaches in trying to earn an invite to training camp later in the summer. The team is also hosting a future's camp for not-yet eligible junior hockey players on July 28-30 in Chippewa Falls.

Chippewa is scheduled to open the regular season at home on Saturday, Sept. 9 against the Kenai River Brown Bears.

“I’ve been around a long time," Ratzloff said. "Just been privileged and blessed to know a lot of people in the hockey world and it’s quite a small community and I think the opportunity to follow Casey again is something I’m really looking forward to.”

IN PHOTOS: Chippewa Steel host Wisconsin Windigo in first-ever NAHL playoff game in Chippewa Falls 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23