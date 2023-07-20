By now, everyone on the national and world horseshoe scene is familiar with Sarah Chaffee.

The 16-year-old and soon-to-be Chi-Hi junior is heading to Lansing, Michigan, for the National Horseshoe Pitching Association World Horseshoe Pitching Championships, where she is the defending champion in the women’s adult class.

Chaffee has been a natural with the sport. She started as a youngster while watching her dad, Dean, an avid pitcher and president of the Eau Claire Horseshoe Club who will also be in action in Lansing.

“She’s so naturally talented athletically,” Dean said of Sarah. “It wasn’t hard for her to achieve where she’s at. She did put some work into it at a younger age and naturally got better. Anything athletic she can catch on to and become real good at it.”

Sarah took home several championships at the state and world level as a youngster before making the move up to the adult women’s class last year where she bested Tennessee’s Maxine Griffith and Quebec’s Sylvianne Moisan for the championship. Chaffee registered ringers on 86.48% (806/932) of her throws in the championship rounds to become the youngest women’s world champion in history.

“It was a little nerve wracking because all those ladies have been in that division for more than 20 years some of them, competing against each other, and I just kinda hoped in there and do my best and didn’t expect what I did,” Sarah said. “But it was definitely fun to compete against some new people for sure.”

Sarah is as unique of a three-sport athlete as you’ll find as she spends her falls on the golf course for the Cardinals’ girls team and winters on the court for the Chi-Hi girls basketball team. Sarah has helped the girls golf team advance to sectionals in each of her first two years with the program and finished tied for ninth overall individually at last year’s Division 1 sectionals. This past winter, Chaffee set a new girls basketball program record for 3-pointers made in a season (60).

Even though the three sports may look different on the surface, Sarah said they require similar skills to succeed.

“The mental aspect of horseshoes is going to transfer really well to golf and basketball because you know how to bounce back after a bad shot,” Sarah said.

Last year’s success at the world championships despite being at least twice as young as many of her opponents showed her mental toughness, said Dean.

“It really showed her mental capacities, her ability to concentrate, her ability to not get frazzled under pressure because they’re very intense games,” Dean said. “Because it’s ringer after ringer after ringer and it’s not about who makes a ringer, it’s about who misses. It’s that good where you throw two, they throw two and then somebody misses and that’s when somebody scores.

“You can’t miss three or four in a row or else you’ll never get back.”

The early rounds of the tournament are already underway, but as stronger-seeded competitors, Sarah and Dean won’t start action until Monday. Sarah is the top seed as a part of the A1 group, the group for the best players entering the tournament, and Dean is near the top in the B1 group.

Sarah knows the competition will be intense, but she is making no bones about her expectations — she wants to repeat as world champion.

“It’s definitely a chip on my shoulder, but it makes the competition better and the pressure, I do better under pressure,” Sarah said. “Just knowing people are going to be watching makes me a little nervous, but not too bad because I know a lot of them are cheering for me and that’s just going to make it better.”

Unlike many competitors, Sarah doesn’t play in a lot of tournaments. She will play in a few large scale ones and waits until about two weeks before the world championships to fully begin her training. But once she starts, it doesn’t take her long to get back up to speed as she compares it to riding a bike.

“For her it doesn’t take long,” Dean said of Sarah’s training. “She can get back in a rhythm in just a couple days and be OK. Not everybody can do that. It takes me all summer, and I’m still not there.”

The preliminary rounds for Sarah and Dean will run from next Monday through Wednesday as they aim to make it to the championship rounds from Thursday, July 27, through Saturday, July 29. Nearly 1,000 pitchers will be in action across the different groups.

And while having the chance to compete for a world championship is a fun and rare feat, horseshoes also provides something else for the Chaffee father-daughter duo. It gives them an activity they can share throughout their lives.

Between horseshoes and golf, it’s not uncommon to see Dean and Sarah out on the course or court together.

And dad usually knows the result.

“Those are two lifelong sports that we can share for a long time,” Dean said. “She’s better at both things than I am.”