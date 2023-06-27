The American Legion summer baseball schedule moves quick.

Chippewa Falls Post 77’s senior legion team is only two weeks into its season, but is already less than a month from regionals and first-year coach Griffin Spindler is seeing contributions up and down the lineup for his squad.

Spindler took over as the senior team coach after spending the last two years coaching at the younger levels and has liked what he’s seen from a team with experience, but also a lot of youth.

“You’re always going to have those leaders, those guys who have played varsity for two years now,” Spindler said. “They’re going to come in here and show the young guys what to do. I’ve been very impressed with some of the young guys coming into big spots and doing their jobs.”

Names like Grady Fredrick, Jackson Gugel, Preston Alger, Jacob Danielson and Dawson Goodman are familiar to Chi-Hi baseball fans as contributors to the Cardinals this past spring. They’ve carried that production over into the summer with Fredrick (.310 average, .383 on-base percentage), Gugel (.457 average, team-high 15 runs scored and runs batted in), Alger (.524 average), Danielson (.407 average, one home run) and Goodman (seven runs scored in five games) have been cornerstones.

But some newer faces are doing their part as well as first-year 19U players have helped Post 77 (8-5). Breckin Boisvert (2.40 earned run average), Brayden Hagmann (3.18 ERA) and Kaiden Proffitt (2.33 ERA) have provided valuable innings on the mound while Lucas Logslett (.275 average, 12 RBIs), Hagmann (.321 average and .394 OBP), Devan Bush (.321 average), Proffitt (.304 average, .467 OBP), Noah Deux (.364 average), Adam Anderson (.375 average) and Jared Erickson (.389 average) are making the most of their chances at the plate versus the most experienced competition.

Spindler saw those players on the diamond in the spring in lower-level games to try to see how they might fit into the summer plans.

“I think getting to their varsity (and) JV high school games, watching them play there (and) react to different situations is very important,” Spindler said. “Putting them on a field with other guys they played against during high school, using their knowledge of who we’re playing in important.”

This summer is their first significant taste of playing varsity-level players from around the area, valuable experience not only for this summer but next spring for Chi-Hi.

“If I can get them ready for varsity next year that helps him (Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz) a lot,” Spindler said. “We don’t get to practice as much so that is a factor in it. But getting them used to the game speed, the pitching, the defense, all of that stuff. The different situations we get put into in some of the close games is very important for the Big Rivers play next year.”

Post 77 started the year 5-0 with doubleheader sweeps over Tomah and Baldwin before beating Menomonie. Chippewa Falls lost its next five before rebounding with an unbeaten effort at this past weekend’s home tournament. Friday night Post 77 earned wins over River Falls and Eau Claire by scores of 7-1 and 7-3, respectively. Gugel, Danielson, Alger and Logslett had two hits with Gugel and Logslett driving in two runs apiece against River Falls before Fredrick had three hits and Duex drove in two against Eau Claire.

An RBI from Danielson had Post 77 in front of Marshfield 1-0 on Saturday before rain canceled the rest of the game as well as Sunday’s contest against Stevens Point.

“We’ve competed in every game,” Spindler said. “There’s nobody I’d say we lose 10 out of 10 times to. I think we’ve competed with everybody which is really awesome to say we can stay with anybody.”

One of Spindler’s goals for the summer is getting the younger players acclimated to what senior legion baseball is all about and so far, it’s off to a good start.

Spindler played legion baseball before graduating from Chi-Hi in 2020 as his final year of play was canceled amid the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schedule for the senior team stays busy in the coming weeks. Starting with a doubleheader at Hudson on Wednesday, the team is slated for seven games in the next week. A home doubleheader with La Crosse is scheduled for Saturday before a road double in Wausau on Monday and the team’s annual Fourth of July matchup against Eau Claire at Carson Park.

July sees a pair of big tournaments with the Gopher Classic in Minnesota and tourney in Plover leading into regionals, which Chippewa Falls hosts on July 18-21 at Casper Park.

Spindler likes the improvement his team has already shown and believes the squad can be playing its best by the time the playoffs arrive.

But the coach also understands there’s more to legion baseball than who wins and loses.

“You’re here to get better as a person,” Spindler said. “We’re not all going to go play in the majors so growing as people, being good teammates, having those soft skills as you go into the workforce someday that’s as important as being able to play baseball.

“Having fun, but being able to communicate and make friends is also a huge aspect.”

Upcoming Games Date Opponent Wednesday at Hudson (DH) Saturday La Crosse (DH) July 3 at Wausau (DH) July 4 at Eau Claire

