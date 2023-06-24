The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team opened its home tournament with two wins Friday night, defeating River Falls and Eau Claire.

Post 77 (7-5) started the tournament with a 7-1 win over River Falls at Gannon Field at Casper Park before earning a 7-3 victory against Eau Claire to cap a strong start to the weekend.

Jackson Gugel was strong on the mound in the opener, scattering two hits across seven innings while striking out 10 and allowing one earned run. Gugel helped his own cause at the plate with two hits including a double and two runs batted in. Jacob Danielson, Lucas Logslett and Preston Alger had two hits apiece with Alger doubling and Logslett driving in two.

A five-run third inning helped Post 77 break the game open to take a 7-0 lead.

Grady Fredrick had three of Post 77's 11 hits in the second win of the day as another five-run third inning pushed Chippewa Falls past Eau Claire. Danielson drilled a solo home run and Adam Anderson had two hits and one run scored.

Danielson and Alger teamed up on the mound as Danielson allowed one earned run in 4.1 innings while striking out nine and working around nine walks. Alger pitched 2.2 innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out four.

Post 77 returns to action Saturday night with a 7 p.m. game against Marshfield before hosting Stevens Point on Sunday at 6 p.m. to conclude the tournament.

