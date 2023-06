RIVER FALLS — The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team fell in its three games over the weekend at a tournament hosted by River Falls.

Post 77 (5-3) was defeated by Holmen 12-8, Fond du Lac 11-5 and River Falls 13-9.

A seven-run eighth pushed Holmen to a 12-8 win in eight innings to start the tournament. Jackson Gugel homered and drove in three runs while Jacob Danielson, Grady Fredrick and Kaiden Proffitt each had two hits with Danielson doubling and tripling.

Seven runs in the top of the second sparked Fond du Lac in the victory over Chippewa Falls on Saturday afternoon. Danielson had three of his team's eight hits including a triple and one run batted in. Noah Duex also had a triple in his 2-for-3 effort with three runs batted in and Lucas Logslett also drove in one run for Post 77. Danielson allowed seven runs (one earned) in four innings.

The final game of the tournament came against the hosts on Sunday with River Falls scoring in the second through sixth innings for the win. Fredrick had two doubles and drove in two, Gugel had two hits and Jared Erickson was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Dawson Goodman, Danielson, Gugel and Logslett had one run batted in each and Duex scored two runs for Post 77.

Post 77 will look to get back on the winning track on Wednesday in a doubleheader at La Crosse before hosting the team's annual Woodbat tournament next weekend at Casper Park.

