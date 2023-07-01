The Chippewa Falls Post 77 and La Crosse Post 52 senior legion baseball teams split a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Casper Park.

La Crosse opened with a 3-0 shutout victory before Chippewa Falls secured a 4-3 win in the second game.

The first inning was key in both games as La Crosse started the doubleheader with two runs in the first inning to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Post 52 plated one run in the top of the first in game two before Chippewa Falls answered with four in the bottom half.

“It’s exactly what they did to us in the second one, but it’s always good to get out aggressively right away and we didn’t do it in the second game but the first game we sure did,” La Crosse coach Greg Erickson said of the first innings.

The two teams surpassed the run total from the first game in the first inning of game two with both starting pitchers failing to make it to the second inning. La Crosse drew four walks on Chippewa Falls starter Kaiden Proffitt to plate a run before Lucas Logslett took over on the mound. Logslett got out of the bases loaded jam with no further damage and pitched the final 6.2 innings and scattered two runs allowed and the defense made just one error behind him.

“Being able to come in that spot and fill that hole is huge,” Chippewa Falls coach Griffin Spindler said of Logslett’s performance, nothing the young pitcher did a good job of minimizing damage throughout the game.

Chippewa Falls scored all of its runs in the bottom of the first against La Crosse starter Drew Wonderling as both starting pitchers struggled to find the strike zone and Adam Anderson also delivered a run-scoring single in the first. Tyler Young took over in the second and pitched five scoreless innings of relief to keep his team in the game.

Jacob Danielson had two singles and stole a base out of the leadoff spot as Post 77 (10-6) only scored in one of its 13 innings at the plate, but still managed a split.

“We couldn’t not hit it at people today and that is never a good thing when you’re playing a very quality team like La Crosse,” Spindler said.

Wonderling had two hits including an RBI double in the sixth at the plate as La Crosse put the go-ahead run on base with two outs before Logslett retired the final batter on a groundout.

Runs were at a premium in the first game as two early for La Crosse stood until the seventh when Post 52 added another. Back-to-back doubles from Wonderling and Casey Erickson led to the first run as Erickson plated Wonderling and Tyler Young added a walk with the bases loaded later in the first for the two runs.

Three errors in the seventh inning helped put runners on the corners and Erickson cashed in with an RBI single to center to add a third run to the lead. Austin Ziehme went the distance on the mound for La Crosse, striking out six in a five-hit shutout.

Jackson Gugel allowed three runs (two earned) in 6.2 innings pitched with seven punchouts.

Danielson had two of Post 77’s five hits including a double and stole one base. Erickson was 2-for-3 and Lucas Gilbertson doubled and singled in the win for La Crosse (14-6).

Post 77 honored its 1998 Class AA state championship team from 1998 in between games. Chippewa Falls won the title in Delaven, defeating Madison East 23-8 for the championship. Head coach Herb Steinmetz, assistant coach Jack Felmlee and manager Jenn Stubbe were recognized as were players Luke Short, Luke McDonell, Josh Felmlee, Matt Steinmetz, Tom Seaholm, Jordan Hedrington, Ryan Jensen and Mike Patterson in attendance.

McDonell earned the batting award at the state tournament with a .520 average (13-for-25) with Felmlee earning MVP award with a 10-for-24 batting average and a 2-1 record on the mound. Ryan Witt, McDonell, Felmlee, Short and Seaholm earned all-tournament team honors.

Chippewa Falls plays a doubleheader at Wausau on Monday before its annual Fourth of July showdown against Eau Claire is scheduled for Tuesday at Carson Park. The two teams could also see each other again later this month, when Post 77 hosts regionals at Casper Park on July 18-21.

By the postseason Spindler is hoping his team will be playing at its best. To get there, the first-year senior coach said his young group will need to do the little things right and worry about controlling what they can control.

“We can’t control strike zone, we can’t control what the other team’s doing,” Spindler said. “We can control what we can control.”

IN PHOTOS: Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball hosts La Crosse Post 52 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23 Senior Legion Baseball: La Crosse Post 52 at Chippewa Falls Post 77 7-1-23