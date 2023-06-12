This spring was and has been a good one for baseball in Chippewa Falls.

Chi-Hi finished second in the Big Rivers Conference standings, won 17 games and came within an eyelash of taking home a Division 1 regional title. The regular season was rough for McDonell, but the Macks have turned it on in the playoffs and are still in action at this week’s Division 4 state tournament.

Many players from those teams will take the field for the Chippewa Falls Post 77 19U senior legion team this summer while other younger players will also get their chance to make an impact. A few of those first-time senior team players helped in Sunday’s doubleheader sweep at Tomah. Kaiden Proffitt and Devan Bush had two hits apiece in the first game while Brecken Boisvert, Noah Duex and Bush combined to score seven runs. Boisvert also allowed one unearned run in six innings of a 10-1 win before Proffitt and Lucas Logslett shut down Tomah in Game 2 10-0 in five innings where Proffitt also drove in two.

Griffin Spindler takes over as head coach for the senior legion team after putting together a 58-14 record with the younger teams in recent years.

“We have a very young roster overall with a few kids that are going to really get better and hopefully are real weapons in the coming years,” Spindler said. “I think that we will have our ups and downs this year, but in the end we are here to have fun, compete and make these guys better people after they play through legion baseball.”

Dawson Goodman was a first-team All-Big Rivers Conference outfielder in the spring for the Cardinals and will play the outfield and hit atop the lineup during the summer as well. Catcher Grady Fredrick, pitcher Easton Bobb and outfielder Jackson Gugel earned second-team all-conference honors with Chi-Hi and return for another summer with the team.

Preston Alger, Jacob Danielson and Ben Westaby saw playing time with the Cardinals while Carter Stelter is still in action with the Macks and will all be a part of the team.

As usual, Post 77 plays a busy schedule over the next month-plus and after opening the season Sunday will host Baldwin in a doubleheader on Tuesday. Matchups with La Crosse, Hudson, Wausau and Eau Claire also wait as well as tournaments in River Falls, at home, the Gopher Classic in Minnesota and Plover.

Post 77 hosts regionals this year at Casper Park on July 18-21 with the hopes of advancing to the state tournament a week later in Marinette.

“We should be solid. It’s always hard to know what everyone else will have especially going over to the Gopher Classic and playing five teams from all over the Midwest,” Spindler said. “I think if we compete like we can and limit the mental mistakes, we will be just fine. At this level, the margin for errors is even smaller than high school, and those errors tend to be more impactful to the result of the game.

“If we limit some of those things, I think we can stay with anybody.”

Schedule Date Opponent June 11 at Tomah (DH) June 13 Baldwin (DH) June 17-18 at River Falls June 21 at La Crosse (DH) June 23-25 Post 77 tourney June 28 at Hudson (DH) July 1 La Crosse (DH) July 3 at Wausau (DH) July 4 at Eau Claire July 7-11 at Gopher Classic July 13-16 at Plover July 18-21 Regionals at Casper Park

