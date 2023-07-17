What makes the difference when baseball teams that have seen each other many times will do so once again?

Don't give the opponent any additional chances.

That's the mindset the Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team is taking into this week's regionals with a pair of familiar foes awaiting in the tourney with Eau Claire and La Crosse.

It's been an up-and-down summer for Chippewa Falls as the team has worked several new players into the mix and allowed them to gain experience in quick fashion.

“I think guys have settled into roles – establishing who (are) the starting pitchers, who that staff is is and having those guys being able to step into those positions in the big games where it means something," Chippewa Falls coach Griffin Spindler said. "Now regardless of regular season record finishing a game above .500 is alright. It could be better, it could be worse. Now you start 0-0 and play to win now. This is when it gets fun.”

The four-team regional also includes Superior and starts with four games on Tuesday. Eau Claire and La Crosse meet in the first game of the double elimination tournament at Gannon Field at Casper Park with a start time set for 11 a.m. before Chippewa Falls (15-14) battles Superior at approximately 1:30 p.m. The losers of the first two games face off at 4 p.m. and the two winners meet in the final game of day one at 6:30 p.m.

Play continues with two games scheduled on Wednesday before a regional champion should be crowned on Thursday with the final team standing.

Like Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and La Crosse have played well at times and all three teams know each other well. Post 77 earned a 7-3 win over Eau Claire at Chippewa Falls' home tournament last month before the annual Fourth of July matchup at Carson Park was hampered by rain showers.

La Crosse won three of four matchups against Chippewa Falls, sweeping an early-season doubleheader before splitting in a double at Casper Park on July 1.

As his team enters the postseason, Spindler said playing clean baseball and minimizing mistakes is critical.

“Put a zero in the error column and you’ll probably going to be alright," Spindler said. "The old saying the team that plays catch best wins holds very true. In games with La Crosse and Eau Claire this year that kinda was the determining factor.”

Last season Chippewa Falls defeated Superior to advance to the regional championship game before being defeated by Eau Claire. The regional champion advances to next week's state tournament in Marinette.

“If we play baseball the way we have all year I think we’ll be fine, sticking to what we’ve talked about what we’ve learned through 30 games," Spindler said. "It’s really important to not lose sight of that, to keep the young guys in the game. It’s really hard for some of them to just stay in it. You get up, you get down. Level-headed mental toughness is a huge thing.”

