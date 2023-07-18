The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team was eliminated on the opening day of regional play Tuesday after losses to Superior and La Crosse at Casper Park.

Chippewa Falls started with an 8-2 defeat to Superior before falling to La Crosse 11-1 in five innings.

“It’s a bad day to lose two games and not play well," Chippewa Falls coach Griffin Spindler. "Against these teams you have to come and play clean baseball and when you don’t do that you’re going to pay for it.”

Chippewa Falls fell behind early in both games, starting out with a 3-0 deficit in the first game before trailing 4-0 after the first inning of the second game.

“When you go down right away you have to continue to put up zeros after that and not being able to do that definitely hurts and it wears on the mental toughness of the guys, especially after just losing a game and playing back to back," Spindler said. "It’s not an easy thing to go down and continue to go down.”

Jacob Danielson had two hits for Post 77 in the first game and one stolen base. Preston Alger drove in both runs of game one for Chippewa Falls with a two-run single in the third inning.

But that was all the success the team would have against Superior starter Kell Piggott, who struck out seven in seven strong innings. George Hansen had three hits including a double and three runs batted in for Superior.

La Crosse struck for four runs in the bottom of the first and sent nine batters to the plate to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Johnny Leaver, Mason Elston, Calvin Hargrove, Casey Erickson and Tyler Young had two hits apiece with Elston, Hargrove and Erickson each having one double. Hargrove, Erickson and Young drove in two runs and Elston stole two bases as La Crosse added two runs in the second, fourth and fifth and one in the third. Bradley Check's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth brought La Crosse to victory via the run rule.

La Crosse opened the day with a 1-0 loss to Eau Claire. Tanner Peterson went all five innings, striking out a pair while scattering five hits and three walks in the win.

“That was big for us to get those runs in the first inning and get some positive momentum after that tough loss in the morning," La Crosse coach Eddie Young said. "So that really propelled us. Tanner did a nice job in (he was) in and out of trouble but he got out when he needed to. Just tacking on runs every inning was big.”

Alger had two hits and drove in Chippewa Falls' lone run with a single in the third inning. Jackson Gugel, Danielson, Brayden Hagmann and Lucas Logslett also had hits for Post 77.

Chippewa Falls ends the season with a 16-16 overall record.

“I think we had a good season overall," Spindler said. "I can’t really complain there. They’re a good group of guys.”

A primary goal for this summer was to get a large group of younger players plenty of diamond time. The first-year senior legion coach Spindler liked what he saw.

“I think the maturity levels this summer have shocked me," Spindler said. "Some of the guys I didn’t really know or barely knew before the season started, it’s really fun to see them grow and adapt to what is varsity baseball, what is 19U senior legion baseball. I’m very excited to see what they can do over the offseason and what they bring back next year.

"I know the guys that are coming back are going to get better so I’m very excited to see how that goes.”

IN PHOTOS: Senior legion baseball regionals in Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23 Senior Legion Baseball Regionals at Chippewa Falls 7-18-23