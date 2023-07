OSSEO — The Tilden Tigers scored a combined 33 runs in a pair of Chippewa River Baseball League victories over the Osseo Merchants on Sunday by scores of 13-8 and 20-8.

Jon Schoch had four of Tilden's 15 hits in the first game including a double and scored three runs. Tanner Halverson and Nolan Baier had three hits apiece and drove in three runs each while Drew Steinmetz also had three RBIs.

Jordan Steinmetz, Drew Steinmetz, Halverson and Ben Steinmetz each scored two runs as Osseo jumped out to a 6-0 lead before five runs in the fifth and sixth and three more in the seventh sparked the Tigers.

Ryan Freitag homered and drove in two, Todd Wienkes and Joe Zawacki had two hits apiece and Freitag and Zawacki had two RBIs apiece in the first game.

Nine runs in the third and 11 in the fourth loomed large in the second game as the Tigers completed the sweep to deal Osseo its first two losses of the league season.

Jordan Steinmetz blasted a grand slam while Cole Zwiefelhofer and Schoch had three hits each and drove in five runs each. Halverson had two doubles, two runs scored and three runs scored and Baier had two hits and scored two.

Carl Krumenauer earned the win in game two with five runs allowed in three innings for Tilden (17-3).

Gabe Richardson homered and drove in three in a 3-for-3 day with Jesse Brockman and Jimi Zawacki adding two hits each for the Merchants (16-2).

Chippewa Falls 9-12, Augusta 4-3

At Casper Park, the LumberJacks took two from the Athletics by scores of 9-4 and 12-3.

Cole Bowe blasted two home runs and drove in five in a 3-for-4 effort with Jack Bowe adding three singles and two runs and the trio of Nate Hayes, Jake Varsho and Trevor Franz had two hits each for Chippewa Falls.

Dawson Rice allowed four runs (two earned) in seven innings with three strikeouts to earn the win.

Aiden Rosemeyer and Ashton Oliver had two hits each for Augusta.

The second game was ended after five innings due to rain with a nine-run first helping the LumberJacks. Dylan Waters gave up three earned runs in four innings with a pair of strikeouts for the win.

Matt Martineau and Jack Bowe had two hits apiece and each drove in one run for Chippewa Falls (8-9). Cole Bowe drove in three runs, Nolan Hutzler scored three runs and Varsho scored two runs.

Oliver drove in a run for the Athletics (1-15).

Eau Claire Bears 3-6, Jim Falls 2-5

At Altoona, the Bears edged the Sturgeons for two wins by scores of 3-2 and 6-5.

Josh Halling and Blake Johnson had two hits apiece in game one for the Bears including a double for Johnson. Joel Zachow struck out four and allowed two unearned runs in seven innings on the mound for the win.

AJ Schemenauer had a hit and drove in a run for the Sturgeons. Brendan Merrigan went six innings for Jim Falls with three runs (two earned) allowed and three strikeouts.

The Bears (10-6) scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to score the come-from-behind win to complete the sweep in game two. Matt Miller doubled and drove in two while Nate Kent and Grant Preston added one RBI each.

Schemenauer drove in two runs and Jake Eslinger added an RBI for the Sturgeons (6-10).

Bloomer 3-0, Eau Claire Cavs 2-12

At Bloomer, the Woodticks and Cavaliers split two games with Bloomer winning the first game 3-2 before Eau Claire scored a 12-0 victory in the second.

Curtis Dachel had two hits and drove in a run for the Woodticks in the opening game as Connor Hicks and Brent Sarauer added runs batted in. Dachel went all seven innings on the mound, allowed two runs (one earned) with one strikeout.

Campbell Kapanke had two hits for the Cavaliers.

Eau Claire scored four runs in the first and five in the second to set the tone in a game two victory.

Kapanke bashed a home run and drove in two while Cole Tyman had two hits with a double and three runs batted in. Xavier Bembnister had two hits and two runs scored for the Cavaliers (10-6).

Jaxon Vance struck out two in four innings of scoreless pitching to earn the win.

Tyler Plitzner had two hits and one walk for Bloomer (5-12).

Cadott 7-4, Eau Claire Rivermen 1-5

At Eau Claire, the Red Sox and Rivermen split a doubleheader with Cadott winning game one 7-1 and Eau Claire taking the second game 5-4.

Henry Wilkinson allowed one earned run for the win in game one, striking out nine. Jack Kein, Jonah Hanson, Cole Bakkum, Ely Johnson and Tony Riley had two hits apiece with Hanson doubling twice and driving in two for Cadott. James Davis had one hit and scored a run for Eau Claire.

Eau Claire (10-7) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings before winning in the eighth on a walk-off hit by Jake Becker. Lance Lettner, Carson Soukup, Blake Loegering, Becker and Sawyer Sturz had two hits each to lead the Rivermen. Jesse Urbanek went all eight innings to earn the win on the mound with five strikeouts.

Hanson, Wilkinson and Logan Burzynski each finished 2-for-4 for Cadott (8-7).

IN PHOTOS: Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23 Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game at Casper Park 6-30-23