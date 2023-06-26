The Tilden Tigers had nine players selected for this Friday's Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game.

Those nine selections are the most in the league, followed closely by eight for the Osseo Merchants and seven from the Eau Claire Bears.

Five Tigers were selected as starters for the North Division with third baseman Nolan Baier, outfielders Tanner Halvorson and Ben Steinmetz, designated hitter Cole Zwiefelhofer and pitcher PJ LeQuia. In addition pitchers Christian Hall, Brady Christianson and Justin Ignarski and outfielder Lucas Steinmetz will represent the team.

The Merchants had a South Division best eight selections including two starters with third baseman Gabe Richardson and extra hitter Ryan Freitag. Pitchers Luke Eide, Alex Byom and Laidel Terrez, catcher Todd Wienkes, shortstop Jesse Brockman and outfielder Jaxon Kostka will also be in action.

The Chippewa Falls LumberJacks are the host team for this Friday's game at Casper Park and have six selections led by starting shortstop Nolan Hutzler. Pitchers Dylan Waters and Dawson Rice, catcher Caleb Gardow and outfielders Dawson Mathwig and Trevor Franz were also selected.

The Jim Falls Sturgeons also have six picks for the game including three starters with second baseman Matt Martineau, outfielder Tristan Hable and extra hitter AJ Schemenauer to go with utility players Jake Eslinger and Mitch Howard and extra hitter Bob Mauer.

Cadott has five players on the team with one starter at catcher with Jonah Hanson along with pitcher Zach Thiesse, third baseman Zac Merritt, outfielder Cole Bakkum and shortstop Chad Kron.

First baseman Connor Hicks was named a starter from the Bloomer Woodticks and will be joined on the team by pitcher Curtis Dachel and outfielder Jay Ryder.

The Bears will be seven strong at Friday's game with three starters — catcher Joe Halling, first baseman Blake Johnson and extra hitter Todd Lasher. Pitcher Quintin Gonzalez, second baseman Nate Kent, third baseman Jim Thill and outfielder Tyler Oestrich are also a part of the festivities.

The Eau Claire Cavaliers had five players selected including three starters with second baseman Caden Erickson and outfielders Gabe O'Brien and Xavier Bembnister. Pitcher Lucas Costley and first baseman Cooper Kapanke are also on the team. The Cavaliers scored a 12-11 walk-off win in 10 innings over the Augusta Athletics on Sunday evening at Carson Park. Erickson had four hits, Campbell Kapanke was 3-for-6 with two runs batted in and O'Brien had two hits and drove in two runs including the game winner. Noah Gillingham, Brice Shimon and Cole Stensen had two hits apiece with Stensen driving in three for the Athletics.

Three players including two starters will represent the Eau Claire Rivermen as outfielder Lance Lettner and pitcher Tyler Gray will start to go with pitcher Jesse Urbanek.

The Beef River Bullfrogs have one starter and three selections overall with shortstop Will Thibideau leading the way along with pitcher Ethan Bartels and second baseman Taylor Rathke.

The Augusta Athletics have three selections in their first year back in the league as pitcher JJ Breaker, catcher Ryan Stunkel and outfielder Logan Brown will represent their squad.

Tilden's Ryan Baier will manage the North Division while Osseo's Aaron Hagberg and Luke Anderson will lead the South Division.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. with this year marking the 66th all-star game in league history. The South Division leads the all-time series 33-16 and won last year's meeting 4-3 at Carson Park. This year's CRBL Hall of Fame class of Wally Beranek, Reggie Franz, Chuck Hall, Jim Hall, Jim Spaeth, Bubba Stolt and Gene Vavra will be honored throughout the game.

Longbella ties for 13th in Canada

Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate Thomas Longbella had a strong performance this past weekend, finishing in a tie for 13th at PGA Tour Canada's Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open.

Longbella finished a 12-under in a four-way tie for 13th, nine strokes behind victorious John Pak. All four of Longbella's rounds were under par, starting with a 6-under 64 on Thursday before backing up that effort with a 67, 68 and 69.

For the tournament Longbella registered 23 birdies, 40 pars, seven bogeys and a pair of double bogeys. His 23 birdies were tied for third best of any golfer for the tournament.

It was a good bounce back for Longbella, who missed the cut at the season-opening Royal Beach Victoria Open one weekend prior.

Up next for tour is the ATB Classic this Thursday through Saturday at the Northern Bear Golf Club in Strathcona County, Alberta.

Stokke onto USFL championship

Menomonie native Mason Stokke and his Pittsburgh Maulers teammates will play for a United States Football League championship this week after earning a 31-27 victory over the Michigan Panthers in last Saturday's playoffs.

The 25-year old fullback Stokke caught a two-point conversion pass to start overtime before the Maulers added another conversion to go with two stops on defense to preserve the victory. The Pittsburgh roster has a Wiscosnin flavor to it with Stokke joining a host of former Badgers including running back Garrett Groshek, guard Jon Dietzen and defensive lineman Olive Sagapolu on the team.

The Maulers (5-6) will face the Birmingham Stallions (9-2) for the championship on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

