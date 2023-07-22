EAU CLAIRE — Vic Cable is still in the classroom.

His classroom just looks a little bit different these days.

It’s not in the halls of Chi-Hi where he spent years teaching psychology and history but at Carson Park in Eau Claire and the other baseball diamonds of the Northwoods League where Cable is in his 18th year as pitching coach for the Eau Claire Express.

At an age when many retirees are laying back, Cable is still going strong as the longtime right hand man for manager Dale Varsho as those relationships keep Cable in the game.

“It’s the enjoyment of the game and the camaraderie and the friendships that you make and all that,” Cable said on why he still coaches.

Cable has been around the sport of baseball for most of his life, emerging as a star pitcher in high school at Cedarburg before playing for UW-Eau Claire, where he was inducted into the athletic hall of fame in 2010. After graduating from college in 1987, Cable played for the Eau Claire Cavaliers until 1999 and logged a 168-39 record with the Cavs. His coaching career was already underway at that point as a volunteer at Eau Claire Memorial before assisting at Chi-Hi from 1992-2001.

Cable joined Varsho and the Express in 2005 and has been with them ever since, becoming the longest tenured pitching coach in league history. Earlier this season, the duo hit the 600-win mark for their Northwoods careers. His tag team with Varsho, the league’s winningest and longest tenured manager, is built on trust.

“I think that helps out in a lot of different ways,” Cable said of working with Varsho. “He doesn’t have to worry about one aspect of the game. He knows I’ll try to keep the pitching in line so he can worry about the field management.”

Ethan Louthan and Ricky Apodaca are in their second summers pitching for the Express and know Cable well.

“He’s quite the character,” Louthan said. “He’s a great guy. He’s a guy that’ll get on you, but he’s always there to be able to back you up. He wants to be sure you’re doing the right thing.”

“He just rides for his guys,” Apodaca added. “Whoever his pitchers are, he’s always going to ride for his guys. He loves them. He’s a character that can get a little bit chippy in the dugout.”

The Iowa Western Community College pitcher Louthan said he quickly felt comfortable with Cable and the veteran coach has helped him in many ways.

“I felt very isolated. I’m from Oklahoma. Everything’s so different here,” Louthan said. “I’m from a small town, and Vic came in and he really welcomed me. I know my first few outings were very shaky, but he had a good conversation with me and after that I kinda turned it around and pitched better in the second half of the season.”

Apodaca said a key part of Cable’s teaching is getting his pitchers to be consistent in the strike zone.

“First-pitch strikes, strikes in general,” Apodaca said of Cable’s keys. “Attacking the zone, attacking the zone, attacking the zone — that’s all Vic cares about.”

Pitching, defense and hitting were each strong for the Express in the first half of the season as Eau Claire won the Great Plains East division championship. But when the second half starts, it can often mean a new roster. As pitchers reach innings limits, they will return home and new arms will get their chance to show their stuff.

“There’s a lot of talented kids that were on the mound throwing a lot of strikes,” Cable said of this year’s success. “We have seen a little bit of a turnover since the halfway break now. We have a new group of pitchers coming in for basically the second half. It’ll be interesting what they bring to the mound for us.”

Working with and respecting the decisions made by college teams is important, Cable said, so teams will continue to trust sending their players to the league in the future.

Apodaca said both Cable and Varsho are laid back and don’t put any added pressure on players to succeed — as the players are already aware of the high level of play needed to succeed in the league.

But being a pitching coach isn’t just about the mechanics on the mound, it’s also about providing a sounding board for players in good times and bad.

“A lot of guys come here for work, and if they need assistance in their mechanics that’s what we’re here for,” Cable said. “Other guys are doing just fine, they don’t need any tweaking. We just let them go. It all depends on each individual and what the summer means to them and what they have to use the summer for.”

The Express entered Friday with a 7-10 record and are six games behind the La Crosse Loggers in the Great Plains East standings. Eau Claire hosts the Loggers 6:35 p.m. Saturday before playing in La Crosse at 5:05 p.m. Sunday. The month of July ends all at Carson Park with four night games against the Minot Hot Tots on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before the Express welcome the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Saturday (6:35 p.m.) and Sunday (2:05 p.m.).

Eau Claire already has punched its ticket to the postseason with its first half Great Plains East title, but there’s still plenty to play for as the team wants to enter the playoffs playing its best.

Both Louthan and Apodaca said Cable is the type of coach they like to be around.

“He really helped me out a lot,” Louthan said of Cable. “I really appreciate everything he’s done and been able to do. I hope he stays here as long as I’m playing college ball because it’s been a blessing to come back up here and still be here because I know with some of these programs guys are there two (or) three years then something changes.”

Apodaca hopes Cable and Varsho stick around even longer.

“Him and Varsh, if they’re still coaching in 20-30 years and I have a kid and he wants to go play in the Northwoods (League), those two are who I’m sending him to,” Apodaca said. “Just two quality guys.”